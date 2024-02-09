Report: Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon avoids long-term injury

Newcastle United midfielder Anthony Gordon is expected to be ruled out for Saturday’s matchup against Nottingham Forest but he has reportedly avoided any long-term injury, per Jacob Whitehead of The Athletic.

Although Gordon is unlikely to participate in Saturday’s game, Gordon is not considered to have suffered a “severe” injury, per Whitehead. Gordon was forced to leave the pitch at halftime during Newcastle’s 4-4 draw with Luton Town last week and he was seen leaving the stadium on crutches while sporting a protective walking boot.

After medical tests run by Newcastle, the club feels optimistic that the damage isn’t too bad although it will still keep Gordon out for a while as both parties aim for a return in time for the match against Bournemouth scheduled for Feb. 17. If the comeback takes place on that date, Gordon would have spent two weeks rehabbing his ankle.

NUFC manager Eddie Howe revealed after the Luton game that it was Gordon’s decision to leave the game and to get subbed off at the break feeling uncomfortable.

With Gordon out, Harvey Barnes returned to the Magpies left wing following a months-long absence (he was injured in August and hadn’t played since) and already scored a goal against Luton. Barnes is expected to make the starting XI this weekend in the game against Nott Forest if all goes according to plan.