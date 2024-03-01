Julian Nagelsmann to replace Eddie Howe as Newcastle manager?

Tired: Newcastle manager Eddie Howe’s future at the club has the days numbered.

Wired: German national team coach Julian Nagelsmann is about to become Newcastle United manager ahead of next season.

Say what!?

Well, according to Christian Falk of German outlet Bild, Newcastle United is reportedly considering Julian Nagelsmann as their no. 1 target to replace current manager Eddie Howe as soon as next July when Nagelsmann Euro 2024 campaign will be over, assuming he decides to get back to club managing duties following the international tourney.

Exclusive: @NUFC is interested in Julian Nagelsmann (36) for summer

❇️ The German Nationalcoach has not decided yet if he want to Return to a Club or sign a new contract

❇️ Nagelsmann is in the same agency like Newcastle‘s Fabian Schär

#EnglischeWoche @BILD_Sport @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 28, 2024

Nagelsmann built his reputation in the managing ranks namely through his spells at both RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, and he’s now under contract with the German national team through the end of the Euro 2024 tournament. The 36-year-old coach, who was last fired by Bayern Munich despite managing 84 games and winning 74 of them, is still undecided about his future though he’s reportedly contemplating a return to club management.

Despite Newcastle’s public support for Howe, who has been mainly been put out to the free world by co-owner Amanda Staveley, the team’s performance this season has been so mediocre that it wouldn’t surprise no one to find out Howe has been sacked the minute the 2023/24 campaign is over.

As things stand, Newcastle sit in 10th place in the Premier League table, 15 points away from the top four, following a recent 4-1 defeat to Arsenal last weekend and nearly as close to relegation places (the current 18th-place team has 20 points compared to NUFC’s 37), as ridiculous as that sounds.

This position is an obvious setback from last year’s UCL-clinching top-four finish in the EPL, something that is beyond the wildest dreams of Howe and Newcastle this season. If they are supremely lucky, they might end up winning the FA Cup and getting into Europe that way, and if they are not, then it’s most probably going to be a top-7 finish in a best-case-scenario situation earning the Magpis a place in the lowly Conference League, something that PIF won’t be too happy about.

Nagelsmann’s record at Bayern was nearly impeccable, including lifting a Bundesliga title and two German Super Cups. Howe has won nothing at Newcastle, claiming making the final of last year’s Carabao Cup as his biggest achievement since arriving in Tyneside midway through the 2021/22 season.

It’s important to point out that Nagelsmann will have plenty of offers at the ready once Euro 2024 is over, with whispers out there already linking him to Liverpool as the successor of Jurgen Klopp once the fellow German departs the Reds at the end of this season as he’s already announced. You bet where Nagelsmann (and you) would sign to manage between LFC and NUFC...

Christian Falk noted in his message that Newcastle defender Fabian Schar shares the same representation as Nagelsmann, which could potentially influence any future negotiations. That’s a bit of a stretch, but you never know how this type of little detail could impact a deal here or there.

For now, Howe will need to bounce back from last weekend’s trouncing at Arsenal following a near-catastrophic FA Cup matchup against Blackburn last Tuesday that forced the Magpies to punch their ticket to the quarter-finals of the tourney via penalty kicks following extra time.

Next in the cup, Man City. Uh, oh. Howe’s days in Tyneside are starting to look a little bit over...