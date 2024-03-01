Matty Longstaff signs two-year contract with Toronto FC of the MLS

Toronto FC has officially announced the signing of former Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff on a two-year contract, with an option for an additional year.

Taking the Long(staff) trip from across the pond



The 23-year-old, who is the sibling of current Magpie midfielder and usual starter under Eddie Howe’s guidance, Sean Longstaff, is making the move to Major League Soccer in the United States after his tenure with the Premier League club hoping for a return to Europe in a few years once his game is honed a bit more across the pond.

All things considered, however, we’re happy Longstaff’s career is still going after he suffering an an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a loan spell at Colchester United in 2022 that put it in real peril of getting over barely before it’d started.

Following the injury, Matty returned to Newcastle for rehabilitation in much better facilities but he was ultimately released by the club in the summer after his recovery was completed with no room for him in the first-team squad of the club.

Matty started his professional journey at Newcastle along with his brother Sean with the two men progressing through the academy but only the elder finding a full-time, week-to-week role among the first-team players. That said, Matty made his senior debut quickly and all the way back in August 2019.

Longstaff was repeatedly sent on loan to Aberdeen, Mansfield Town, and Colchester before calling it a Magpie career after completing his rehab at the club. Over his stint with Newcastle, however, he appeared in 20 games while scoring his first goal for the club against Manchester United (of all opponents!) in October 2019, coinciding with his debut for the organization in an official match in the English Premier League that season.

Here’s hoping Matty can have a fantastic career with Toronto FC after completing his move to the American continent side!