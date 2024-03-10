Amanda Staveley planning F1 investment, expecting Saudi clubs in Champions League

Newcastle United owner Amanda Staveley, a prominent financier, and member of the Magpies organization following the club’s takeover by PIF—which happened back in Oct. 2021—spoke at the Bloomberg Power Players Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and shared some rather shocking thoughts about the of the Champions League and his plans when it comes to staying active on investing.

Staveley sounded quite confident in a Saudi club’s eventual participation in the UEFA Champions League under the competition’s new “Swiss model,” set to be introduced next season.

“I’m quite sure there will be a Saudi club in the Champions League,” Staveley told reporters. She didn’t provide a timeline for when that will happen, but she was convinced we will eventually watch it and she didn’t seem to have a problem at all with it.

At the end of the day, Saudi Arabia has already taken over other sports such as golf while also submitting a bid to host the 2034 World Cup (which they have already virtually won as the lone bidders), and staging this weekend’s Formula 1 Grand Prix in Jeddah.

Speaking of fast cars and the F1, when asked about her interest in investing in the premier racing competition, Staveley revealed that her company, PCP, along with her husband, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, had previously considered acquiring a stake in the Williams F1 team.

“As PCP (Staveley’s company), my husband and I looked at Williams a few years ago, and we were really excited. We saw a lot of similarities between Williams and Newcastle,” Staveley said. “We’ve looked at quite a lot of teams and it’s such a great business. We’re so proud to be here today. We do love Formula 1.”

At least Staveley conceded that for now, they are “far too busy on Newcastle at the moment,” ruling out investing in Williams or any other F1 team for that matter.