Staveley on Newcastle, FFP regulations, summer transfer plans

Newcastle United owner Amanda Staveley, a prominent financier, and member of the Magpies organization following the club’s takeover by PIF—which happened back in Oct. 2021—spoke at the Bloomberg Power Players Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and shared some rather shocking thoughts about the of the Champions League and his plans when it comes to staying active on investing.

Addressing Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations within the Premier League and how they are impacting Newcastle’s growth since the takeover, Staveley made clear that she’s not quite pleased with the current rules in place, calling for a revamp.

“It’s a difficult time because there’s just been so much focus on sustainability that people have actually forgotten that we’re providing entertainment and we’ve got to grow this business,” she said.

“Sometimes, when you over-regulate, you can slow growth and I think we have to make sure that we get the right balance between the right regulatory environment, the right rules and the right financial fair play rules that promote growth,” Staveley added. “That’s the only way you’re going to get great football.”

Touching on investing in football clubs, namely those that belong to the English top-flight division, she acknowledged that “(Premier League clubs) are very much seen as financial assets.” You just have to look at the powers that rule Newcastle to get a fancy glimpse into that reasoning.

Stavley kept on going, saying that “Actually, that regulatory environment (the one created by FFP rules and constrains) has allowed private equity to come in and invest.” According to Staveley, imposing FFP and similar rules has changed football for the past 15 years.

On the topic of Newcastle United’s upcoming transfer plans amid the ongoing Dan Ashworth saga (the sporting director was put on gardening leave and he will inevitably leave NUFC and join Manchester United at some point), Staveley sounded excited about whatever is coming without revealing that much.

“I’m not sure what we’ll be doing on transfers at the moment, you’ll have to come back and see how we do the next few months,” she started. “[Big transfers?] Sounds like a yes!”

Right after that, however, she backtracked saying, “Oh, I don’t know, I’m not sure what we’ll be doing on transfers at the moment.”

Finally, Staveley also touched on the idea of Newcastle and PIF joining the trendy multi-club model at some point. The owner said she supports such a model, mostly because of the value it adds in developing young players and acquiring talent.

“I think we are very much (interested in a multi-club model),” Staveley said. “Multi-clubs are part of having football, it’s a real benefit to be able to have players and train players that aren’t part of your squad.”

Of course, if PIF invest in another club playing in Europe they might find some trouble having both sides under their umbrella and competing in any continental tournament such as the Champions League.

Asked about that, Staveley said UEFA rules “are changing” and she thinks “we have to see what emerges.”

Regarding investing in other clubs, she revealed: “to have looked at every market.” She added that would help Newcastle in “getting players through our academy system and through that multi-club model would be very helpful in terms of allowing us to buy and have players as part of our journey earlier on.”

Staveley also expressed interest in the idea of investing in a Saudi Pro League club on top of a European side, perhaps taking advantage of the already-established relationship with PIF at Newcastle.

“I think that’d be a lovely idea,” she said. “It’d be a fantastic opportunity to take a space in a Saudi club. I love the league and I’ve seen it develop.”