Chelsea vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference

Chelsea and Newcastle United will face off at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening in the last game scheduled for MD28 of the Premier League season.

Despite their recent FA Cup victory against Leeds United earning them a ticket to the quarter-finals of the competition, Chelsea’s manager Mauricio Pochettino has been at the center of a sacking saga for months on end as he’s failed to deliver the expected results given the talent of his squad more often than not. In a similar development, Eddie Howe’s position at the helm of the Magpies is also precarious as much as the owners of the club have publicly backed him and praised his job at Newcastle.

Don’t be shocked if you tune in to watch a matchup between Blues and Magpies next season and instead of those two men you get to see the likes of Ruben Amorim sitting in Chelsea’s bench and Julian Nagelsmann occupying Newcastle’s pine.

Newcastle is coming off their first win at St James’ Park since December 2023 after beating Wolves 3-0 last weekend, still dreaming of clinching European football for next season even if that means playing in the shameful Conference League. Back-to-back wins for Newcastle would mean winning the season series against Chelsea as the Magpies already beat the Blues in the reverse fixture earlier this campaign.

Chelsea, however, has historically dominated this matchup at home, with only one loss in their last 28 Premier League home games against Newcastle. On top of that, the Blues defeated Newcastle in the Carabao Cup quarter-final game between both teams, drawing 1-1 in regulation before edging the Magpies 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

Both teams face significant absences due to injuries, with Chelsea missing several first-team players and Newcastle without their usual cadre of shelved players as well as the recently-injured Kieran Trippier, who is also expected to miss next weekend's clash against Man City for a berth in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Even though both teams are close in the Premier League standings, Newcastle can afford a loss (not really, but bear with me) without getting overtaken by Chelsea in the table as they have a four-point advantage over their Monday foes. That said, the Blues enter Monday with a game in hand having played 26 matches instead of NUFC’s 27, which means Pochettino’s team could eventually take Howe’s side’s place in the table in due time.

Here are some of Howe’s Wisdom Nuggets, courtesy of NUFC.co.uk

On Trippier’s fitness...

“Kieran’s injury is not too bad - a minor injury. The scans showed enough to probably keep him out for the next two games, and we hope he will be back for the first game after the international break, although that’s not guaranteed.

“There is every chance he comes to both games - he is very keen to stay with the group despite the injury. It highlights his leadership qualities.”

On Chelsea, and the Magpies’ Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat at Stamford Bridge in December...

“It was a difficult night. We did a lot right. It was at a time when we were struggling with a lot of injuries. I think we learned form that - through every difficult experience, there is a positive if you can learn from it.

“Chelsea have definitely improved throughout the season. They have got better and better - they have top-quality players and an outstanding manager. We know it will be a very difficult game against a team that is dangerous but, as always, the focus is on us.”

On Anthony Gordon’s fine form this term...

“He has been excellent when you consider how many games he has played, and the responsibility of the position.

“He has been really mature in everything he has done, in training and matches. He has added the end product, the goals, and the assists, which is something he needed to do to become the best player that he is capable of being. I am delighted with every aspect of his game.”

On Tino Livramento, who netted his first goal for the Magpies in last Saturday’s win over Wolves...

“It has been a brilliant start to his Newcastle career. He’s handled himself well and played ever so well.

“It goes without saying how good he is athletically and that showed with his goal against Wolves - it showed his running ability and then his technical quality. I have been delighted with how he has started here.”

On the run-in and Newcastle’s hopes of qualifying for Europe...

“We know we are running out of games. There’s not many left. We know the opportunities we have got, and we are determined to maximize every game.

“The players know the importance of the fixtures we have coming up. We have got a bit of form behind us. We are looking to recapture our very best performance levels.

“We have really high expectations of ourselves. I am determined to try and achieve the maximum that we can, and get back into Europe if we can.”

Howay!