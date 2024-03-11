Eddie Howe confirms Lewis Hall long-term deal ahead of Chelsea matchup

Newcastle United will soon acquire Chelsea loanee Lewis Hall and have the midfielder playing for them on a permanent deal according to manager Eddie Howe, who told so to reporters on Friday’s pre-game press conference without revealing any details about the conditions triggering the transaction.

Hall joined NUFC last summer, initially on a loan basis, although it was expected that the operation would turn into a full transfer at the end of the season with the loan just used as a payment-delaying method to avoid financial trouble while abiding by the FFP rules.

Football insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed Howe’s statement a day after the coach spoke to reporters, doubling down on Hall’s permanent move to Newcastle ahead of next season for a fee quoted at €30+ million.

⚫️⚪️ Lewis Hall's loan to Newcastle will become permanent soon, as it's just considered matter of time.



Chelsea have no doubts on receiving £30m fee as profit for Financial Fair Play; Newcastle consider Hall one for long term, as Howe confirmed. pic.twitter.com/QKwKFkhfFF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 9, 2024

Howe highlighted the importance of Hall, 19 years old, for his team as a player that was acquired last summer with the future more than the present in mind, thus his low usage (he’s only appeared in nine games across the Premier League and the Champions League logging 156 minutes) this year.

“In terms of my thinking, I’m preparing for Lewis to be at Newcastle for many years,” Howe said. “I don’t think (the criteria for the loan to turn into a full transfer) has quite happened yet, but hopefully, it will do very soon.”

The initial agreement for Hall’s transfer included a must-buy clause attached to it for Newcastle to trigger at the end of this season, reportedly at around €30 million. While the conditions to trigger the clause were never revelaed, they were most probably of the low-level, easily-achievable variety so Chelsea could guarantee the sale of their player next summer bagging themselves the preveiously agreed-to fee.

When questioned about the progress towards meeting the criteria, Howe acknowledged that the requirements had not been met but he expressed hope for a resolution in the near future, which means those details are probably linked to playing time.

Newcastle still have more than 10 Premier League games left in their schedule, which should be more than enough for Hall to get a few more appearences and bulk up his minute tally from now through May when so the clause is triggered and he becomes a fully fledged Magpie.