Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle — Match Report: Capital loss leaves Magpies 10th

Another Premier League game played on the road, another loss. That’s Newcastle’s life this season, one that is closer to the “to forget” label than it will be “to remember.”

Newcastle visited London on Monday evening to face Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge and they couldn’t escape the posh neighborhood alive, losing 3-2 to the Blues in the final game of MD28 and dropping down to 10th place in the EPL table just one point ahead of Chelsea (which have one game in hand).

Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer, and Mykhailo Mudryk propelled Chelsea to the win and put the Magpies to the sword with the goals of the latter coming by way of Alexander Isak and reserve Jacob Murphy.

Chelsea didn’t even need 10 minutes to take the lead through Jackson, who cleverly redirected a ball from Palmer into the net by the sixth minute of play. Newcastle managed to equalize on the verge of halftime thanks to a strike from Isak and with Anthony Gordon already off the pitch having suffered an ankle injury in the 35th minute.

The Blues started the second half strong and regained control of the match, which shortly turned into their go-ahead goal. It was Palmer this time, in the 57th minute, followed by another bagger from Mudryk right past the 75th minute to add a third and leave Newcastle hopeless.

Murphy’s late goal with the game heading to injury time wasn’t enough and came too late, just as many days before this season for a Magpies team that keeps fighting the injury bug to no avail and dropping positions in the table.

NUFC are now 19 points clear of the first (18th) relegation place while sitting 24 points behind league-leaders Arsenal at Liverpool and three points behind seventh-place West Ham.

Newcastle’s performance away from home has been a point of concern with the team matching Sheffield United for the worst record in the Premier League in terms of goals conceded on the road following the loss at Chelsea where they allowed three more goals to the Blues, a bunch of folks that had scored 44 goals in the prior 27 matches. More damagingly, Chelsea had scored three goals only against Luton Town (18th in the EPL) and Crystal Palace (14th) since Dec. 4.

Newcastle have now lost seven of their last nine away league matches and the boys have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 11 away league games. Sheesh...

The boss gives an honest assesment on tonight's defeat. pic.twitter.com/Nf00ApzP0t — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 11, 2024

Eddie Howe was deflated and disappointed with the result, mostly because of the ridiculous (for the very bad) defensive efforts put together by his players on Monday in London, though he seemed to have already moved on from the defeat.

“Things went wrong with the goals we conceded,” Howe said. “I don’t think my message to the players (regarding tactics) necessarily has to change. I don’t think there was anything wrong with our method. Our priority now is the FA Cup.”

Speaking of the FA Cup, the Magpies will visit Manchester City on Saturday for their final game before the international break, one in which they will be playing for a place in the cup semi-finals and for the last chance at winning a title (and perhaps getting into continental competition, as finishing in the EPL top seven is looking harder by the week) if they can beat the Cityzens and then whole tourney.

It will be harder than expected, mind you, as Newcastle lost another player to injury in Anthony Gordon, who was forced out of the pitch barely 30 minutes into it and is expected to miss time going forward, let alone Saturday’s contest.

Fingers crossed for a win next weekend, though it feels Newcastle might need a full army of preachers to beat Man City, on the road, come Saturday.