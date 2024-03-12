Eddie Howe: Anthony Gordon’s knee injury does not “look good”

Newcastle United faced Chelsea FC on the road in London on Monday and they were dealt two heavy blows. The first one by way of losing 3-2 to the Stamford Bridge landlords, and the second one in the shape of an(other) injury to one of their most important players: forward Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy found the back of the net among those clad in black and white stripes, but that wasn’t enough to match the Blues and it only happened because Gordon’s knee injury forcing him off the pitch with Murphy entering the match in relief.

Gordon’s injury occurred following a challenge with the youngster in visible distress following the quick exploration of the Magpies medical staff then and there on the pitch. Despite attempts to making a return and to keep playing on Monday, it was clear that Gordon could not continue, ultimately leading to his substitution in the 35th minute with Murphy taking his place on the right wing and Miguel Almiron moving to the left flank.

The injury to Gordon is particularly concerning for Newcastle as the Magpies are fighting to finish the season in the top half of the Premier League while having an FA Cup quarter-finals matchup against Manchester City scheduled for Saturday. No need to mention, Gordon has already been automatically ruled out for that contest.

Manager Eddie Howe expressed his worries post-match, saying Gordon’s injury “does not look good,” and acknowledging the club nor its staff had a clue about what caused the sudden pain Gordon experienced. The situation is doubly disheartening considering Gordon’s significance to Newcastle amid a never-ending string of injuries and with the EURO 2024 tourney right around the corner.

Speaking of that, England national manager Gareth Southgate was in attendance Monday watching Gordon and a few more potential call-ups, but following the youngster injury and his absence from the upcoming international break (England is facing Brazil and Belgium in the next few days), his presence in the EURO 2024 squad is more than a long shot.

A few pundits and former players had recently suggested Gordon could be a valuable asset for England to get into their final squad for the European tournament in June and July, but that is now a bit out of the realm of realistic possibilities as there will be no time for Gordon to adapt to the team and his would-be teammates ahead of the competition.

When it comes to Newcastle, their own list of injured players kept growing with Harvey Barnes’ absence due to a muscular problem and Dan Burn’s withdrawal after a fall on Monday and just a few days before facing Man City, once more on a game played away from home.