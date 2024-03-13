Matty Longstaff makes MLS debut with Toronto FC, has game-winning assist!

Could you ever dream of a better debut, on American soil no less, Matty!?

Last Saturday, Mar. 9, the younger Longstaff Brother made his debut for Toronto FC in an MLS game played at BMO Field in which the Canadians beat Charlotte FC 1-0. Nothing impressive, is it?

Well, for one, that’s our boy Matty making his debut. For two, his team won a football game, the first one in which he appeared for Toronto after moving to the MLS a few days ago. And for freaking three, Matty had the game-winning assist!!!

Let’s relive this one



Tir a gir | All for One Moment presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/inBNjNNAox — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) March 10, 2024

In what ended up being a home-opener victory and the second win for Toronto FC under the guidance of manager John Herdman, it was former Italy international and EURO 2020 champion Lorenzo Insigne who secured the dub for his team after scoring a late second-half goal in the 80th minute of play with the assists coming from Longstaff.

Toronto FC was solid at the back although they must thank goalie Luka Gavran for his efforts and for helping the Canadians keep the score at a nil-nil draw for longer than it should.

Even though Toronto FC dominated the ball and had the rock for the larger part of the match earning a 60% possession share, they could not break Charlotte’s lock until deep into the second half and that was all thanks to former Magpie Matty. Yes, we said it.

Actually, Insigne might have had something to do with the win, we have to acknowledge. The smooth right-foot curled shot was a sight to behold and it kissed the net earning Toronto the three points, but hey, it’s not that you can pull off that type of shot unless you get the ball first, right? And who fed him? None other than Longy.

Matty Longstaff joined Toronto FC from Newcastle at the end of the winter transfer window and right before the start of the MLS, which kicked-off its 2024 season in February. The 23-year-old midfielder, who is the younger brother of current Magpie Sean, played for Newcastle United after climbing through the ranks and joining the Academy as a boy.

Sadly, injuries left Matty a bit off the picture and he spent more time on the shelves and away from Tyneside on loan at other clubs than with the Magpies organization. An anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury while on loan at Colchester United in December 2022 put an end to his days as a member of NUFC, and that led to him signing a two-year contract with Toronto FC of the MLS, which reportedly includes an option for extending his presence in Canada through the 2026 season.

Longstaff, who is still a super-young 23 years old, has pretty much all of his career in front of him and he couldn’t have had a better start to his tenure in America by assisting a legend in Lorenzo Insigne and helping his new team get a very valuable three points early in the season.