Newcastle want Joelinton’s extension. Will he lower his wage demands?

It’s widely known that Newcastle United are actively working to secure Joelinton to a new long-term contract before his current deal expires in June 2025, although that might never happen if the Brazil international doesn’t lower his wage demands.

The South American forward-turned-midfielder, who joined the club in 2019 from Hoffenheim expected to score more goals than not, has become a key member of Eddie Howe’s team albeit in a completely different, box-to-box midfielder role.

Obviously, losing Joelinton next summer would hurt the quality of Newcastle’s midfield as JoJo is one of the best players available for Howe—when healthy, which he’s not at this time and for the remainder of the season—and would open a glaring hole in the middle of the Magpies pitch.

A report by Dominic Scurr of The Shields Gazette published last weekend paints an ominous picture for Newcastle as the club is willing to negotiate an extension of their talented player... but only if he lowers his wage request.

Both manager Howe, as well as co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi (and other members of Newcastle’s brass, according to the report), want Joelinton in Tyneside for the long term and the latter heads are leading the negotiations. This is, of course, because of the expected departure of sporting director Dan Ashworth and his placement on gardening leave, leaving him out of all club businesses going forward.

“We’re still trying from the club’s side,” Howe said about the negotiations ahead of Monday’s game at Chelsea. “We’re desperate to keep him, we know his qualities and what he brings but I don’t think there has been any major update or any major change to the situation.”

Discussions with Joelinton are reportedly progressing well, with the player expressing a desire to remain at St James’ Park. The problem, as already stated above, is that Joelinton wants a contract that reflects his value within the squad’s wage structure, and that’s still a bit too much for Newcastle as JoJo has seemingly valued his worth.

Joelinton has been sidelined since he got injured last January, although there have been no setbacks in his recovery and he should be available for the coach when the summer pre-season training starts.

His absence, surprisingly, has actually coincided with the improvement of the team’s play during the past few weeks as the Magpies have put together a reasonably good run of results of late including making it to the FA Cup quarter-finals while also climbing a bit closer to European positions in the Premier League table.

While he couldn’t share any major update on the negotiations with Joelinton, Howe at least revealed the Brazilian’s status in his attempt to return from injury, saying the midfielder is “dealing with [the injury] okay,” but acknowledging “I can sense from Joe when I see him that he’s frustrated that he’s not training with us and not helping the team. He’s desperate to give, has a very giving personality, and wants to be there for his teammates.”