Breaking: Anthony Gordon avoids serious injury, available soon

Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon has reportedly avoided a serious, long-term injury and could be available to play in Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-finals matchup against Manchester City.

Gordon, according to multiple reports including one from Jacob Whitehead of The Athletic, could also have a chance to join the England squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium scheduled for next week as he’s expected to be fit to play by the end of next week.

Although the initial assessments suggested Gordon could have suffered a major injury—potentially a torn ACL—it turns out his knee injury is not severe upon further explorations of the damage.

The 23-year-old winger suffered the injury in the first half of Newcastle’s 3-2 loss to Chelsea on Monday and he underwent scans which showed no significant damage midweek.

All of that said, it’s still rather optimistic to think Gordon will be available or simply rushed to play in Saturday’s FA Cup match against Manchester City, something that remains uncertain and is most probably not going to happen looking at avoiding setbacks, let alone a re-injury of the knee.

Gordon has been one of the key players for Newcastle this season with 10 goals and five assists across all competitions, numbers only topped by fellow forward Alexander Isak this campaign. In his absence, Eddie Howe will need to tinker a bit with his lineup, potentially moving Miguel Almiron to the left wing with veteran Jacob Murphy taking over the right-side wing with Isak as the lone striker when the Magpies face Man City this weekend.

Harvey Barnes and Kieran Trippier are also expected to miss the upcoming FA Cup fixture, making things harder for Howe and Newcastle when it comes to advancing to the semi-finals of the competition.

When it comes to Gordon, he’s appeared in 39 of Newcastle’s 40 games, and the lone match he missed earlier this season he did because of a suspension, not an injury. He’s done that following a superb run last summer with England’s Under-21 team, where he was named player of the tournament during their winning EURO U21 campaign.

All of that has put Gordon as a prominent candidate to make Gareth Southgate’s England squad ahead of the international break that is coming during the next two weeks, as well as making the final EURO 2024 list for the June/July competition to be played in Germany.

Southgate is scheduled to announce the Three Lions squad for the break at 2 pm UK time today, so we won’t have to wait that much to know where things stand with Gordon and whether or not he’s called up for the international games as well as his availability for Saturday’s matchup.