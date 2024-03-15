UEFA announces new competitions format starting 2024/25

UEFA announced a comprehensive overhaul of the Champions League format, as well as the other two competitions under their umbrella—the Europa League and the Conference League—on Tuesday, March 12th, ahead of the introduction of the changes in time for the 2024/25 season.

The most impactful change is that from now on, the tournament will expand to include 36 teams competing in a single league instead of featuring a group stage in which clubs were split into eight four-team groups as was the case earlier this season and for the past few years.

The reform includes the introduction of a single “Champions League match week,” featuring games on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday during a specific week in September with the final dates still to be decided.

In the new structure, each participating team will play eight matches against eight different teams—four matches at home and four away. These fixtures will involve two teams from each of the four seeding pots. The teams will be grouped based on their UEFA coefficients.

Teams from the same national association will not play against each other in the “league” stage. However, exceptions may be made for leagues with four or more clubs—such as the Premier League—potentially allowing for domestic matchups.

Speaking of the English top-flight division, this change in the seeding and the number of participants could see up to seven teams from the Premier League participating in the Champions League, with a total of 11 English clubs competing in European tournaments annually including the UCL, Europa League, and Conference League competitions.

The top eight teams in the league phase automatically advance to the knockout stages, which will follow a playoff format based on seeding, such as the one used in most American professional leagues, to determine matchups.

UEFA also confirmed that all games on the last matchday of the league phase will kick-off simultaneously in order to maintain integrity across the competition.

Finally, the organization dismissed the idea of Newcastle’s owner Amanda Staveley, who recently said she would love for Saudi teams to participate in the UCL and that she envisioned it happening soon. UEFA also made clear the Champions League final won’t be played outside Europe for the time being.