Anthony Gordon called up for England friendlies ahead of Euro 2024

Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon has been selected for the England senior squad by manager Gareth Southgate for the upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Brazil, the final matches to be played before the start of the EURO 2024 scheduled for June and July.

Even though Gordon suffered an injury of late and his presence in England’s March camp wasn’t guaranteed, this news speaks volumes of Gordon’s performance both at the club level and during last summer’s U21 EURO, where he was named MVP of the tourney.

The 23-year-old winger, formerly of Everton and presently of Newcastle, earned his first senior call-up following a campaign that has seen the little blond Scouser hit 10 goals and five assists across all competitions.

Gordon’s call-up comes despite the knee injury he suffered during Newcastle’s 3-2 defeat at Chelsea last Monday, which bodes well for a quick recovery ahead of the games against Brazil (Mar. 23rd) and Belgium (Mar. 26th).

Initial concerns suggested a major injury, possibly even a torn ACL, but further examinations revealed no significant damage. Gordon’s participation in the Magpies upcoming FA Cup quarter-final match against Manchester City scheduled for Saturday, however, remains doubtful if only so he avoids the risk of re-injury and Eddie Howe doesn’t lose one more player in a season that has already seen many bodies go down with different ailments.

Assuming he doesn’t play at Man City in the FA Cup clash, Gordon will arrive at England’s camp having appeared in 39 of the club’s 40 matches this season, the only one missed because of a suspension and not an injury.

Gordon won’t be joined by club teammate Kieran Trippier in the England squad as the latter is currently injured (how surprising...), though that won’t matter that much for the young lad as long as he can make his official, senior-level debut in any of the two upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

