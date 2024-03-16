FA Cup - Manchester City vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference

Newcastle United will face Manchester City on the road at the Etihad Stadium for an FA Cup quarter-final clash on Saturday evening that can be seen as a true make-or-break point in the Magpies season.

The match comes on the heels of City’s 6-2 victory over Luton Town in the fifth round, propelled by Erling Haaland’s five goals, and Newcastle’s penalty shootout win against Blackburn Rovers.

In their most recent Premier League matchups, City maintained their title hopes alive with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool, extending their unbeaten streak to 21 games across all competitions.

Newcastle, however, has put together a mediocre campaign in the Premier League, sitting 10th in the standings with their European qualification hopes still there but shrinking each passing week.

The Magpies' last major trophy win was the 1955 FA Cup, and they haven’t reached the semi-finals of the competition since the 2004-05 season. It’s worth noting Newcastle already managed to beat Man City in the other national cup this season, defeating the Cityzens 1-0 in the third round of the EFL Cup.

There are significant injury concerns for both sides entering the weekend. Manchester City will be without Kevin De Bruyne due to a groin issue, with Jack Grealish and Ederson also expected to be sidelined. Stefan Ortega is expected to replace Ederson in the goal.

Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon and Dan Burn are both doubtful after sustaining injuries against Chelsea, with Valentino Livramento or Matt Targett potentially filling in. Harvey Barnes, Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, Callum Wilson, Joelinton, and Sandro Tonali, among others, won’t be available for NUFC.

Here are some of Howe’s Wisdom Nuggets, courtesy of NUFC.co.uk

On Anthony Gordon being named in the senior England squad on Thursday ahead of the Three Lions’ friendlies against Brazil and Belgium this month:

“(I’m) delighted for him. I know it’s been a big and ambition of his since he was a little boy. He fully deserves it in my opinion. I think he’s been outstanding this year and he’s continued grow week on week. I’m delighted that’s been recognised and he’s worked so hard.

“From the first day of pre-season after coming back from the (Under-21) Euros with his country and doing so well there, he didn’t stop. He’s scored and created goals, doing brilliantly for the team.”

On Gordon’s injury status, with the Liverpool-born winger forced off during the first-half of the Magpies’ 3-2 defeat away at Chelsea on Monday:

“It was a strange one. Initially, when you see a player come off like that, you do fear there’s a serious injury but he partly trained yesterday.

“He joined in, seemed okay and I don’t think he did anything serious which is great news for us. We train again today and we’ll do a full session. We’ll make a judgement after that.

“There was a feeling of relief regarding him. It’s been a rare feeling for us that we’ve had one go that way. Most of the time, it has gone the other way when things don’t look serious and it’s turned out to be more complicated than we first thought so I’m delighted because he has been integral to our success.”

On Harvey Barnes, who missed the trip to Stamford Bridge earlier this week after sustaining a hamstring injury:

“Harvey won’t make the squad (for tomorrow) but we hope he’ll be back for West Ham. He was very down after the Wolves game because he knew he’d just felt something in his hamstring which is going to take a period of time to get right.

“He’s desperate to do well for Newcastle. You saw his quality when he came on against Luton and scored instantly. He is a goalscorer. We’ve missed him when he’s not been available. I know the qualities he has and I’m desperate for him to show that to everybody on a consistent basis.

“He is back on the grass already so we hope he can be back and have a positive impact towards the end of the season.”

On Nick Pope’s potential return to playing action after the goalkeeper suffered a shoulder injury during the Magpies’ 1-0 win against Manchester United in December:

“April is his target. Now, I think that will be more towards the end of April than the beginning. He’s making good solid progress.

“He is out on the grass but not necessarily diving but he’s doing lots of other little bits. Diving is a big test for his shoulder and that’s probably the next stage of where he’ll start implementing that back into his game and he’s got to get his sharpness back.

“I think he’s entering the final furlong in terms of his comeback. He’s pleased with where he’s at but he’s still got a lot of hurdles to go through.”

On Newcastle’s last-eight tie against Pep Guardiola’s reigning FA Cup winners:

“We’ll have a right go. We’ll attack it and try to progress to the next round. We can do it. I’ve got no doubt about that.

“Of course, we’ve got to get our game plan right, execute it to the highest level and we probably need a bit of luck along the way as well but we’ll go there in a positive mood and give it our very best.

“I’ve watched all of (City’s) recent games in depth, which is always a very interesting thing because you understand how good they are when you watch them forensically. They’re an incredible football team and they have been so consistent.

“The way they play is unique to them and they have the best manager that’s, arguably, ever been and elite players.”

Howay!