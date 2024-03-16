New report seems to confirm Eddie Howe and Newcastle’s future

Eddie Howe’s position as the manager of Newcastle United for the remainder of the season and the start of the 2024/25 campaign is currently stable, with no immediate concerns about his job security according to George Caulkin and Chris Waugh of The Athletic.

Howe’s relationship with Amanda Staveley—a key figure in the club’s ownership after the takeover which happened in Oct. 2021—has been notably strong suggesting her preference for Howe over other options and an eventual, rumored firing.

The duo collaborated intensively during the first January transfer window following Howe’s appointment to enhance the team’s roster, something they surely did while ultimately avoiding getting relegated to the Championship in the manager’s first season in Tyneside.

Staveley has praised Howe publicly of late, describing him as “exceptional” and affirming that the club could not have hoped for a better leader.

Despite any outcomes and results earned by the Magpies in the near future—that includes finishing outside of the European football places in the Premier League and not winning the FA Cup—the notion of considering a change in Newcastle’s bench has been deemed premature by the club’s British-based owners.

The reporters, while making clear that the UK-based part of the staff is the one truly running the club, make sure to also note that the thoughts of Yasir Al-Rumayyan and the Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), who hold an 80 percent majority stake in Newcastle, remain less clear and also bear weight. At the end of the day, nobody knows what PIF truly thinks and if they want to take action and do whatever they please, they surely will be in their right to do it as majority owners of NUFC with massive influence over all-things Newcastle.

From the onset of their ownership, Newcastle has nonetheless emphasized the principle of “alignment” in their governance when it comes to the British and Saudi parts working in unison to avoid problems and carry the club as far as possible as quickly as possible.

Howe has shown, particularly in his first full season, that with the right resources, he is capable of building a team that can compete with the top clubs. That said, the regression this year compared to last season, when Newcastle finished fourth in the Premier League and reached (losing) the Carabao Cup final, is undeniable.

A spate of injuries and less successful transfer periods because of the Financial Fair Play limitations and the EPL sustainability and profit rules might be the things saving Howe’s head for now, but that’s just a temporary excuse that he cannot be allowed to use for long, let alone next season if the club keeps sinking during the first few months of the campaign.

Newcastle truly aspires to be among the big clubs in Europe and across the world, but there is a chance Howe has maximized his talents and what he can add and do in Tyneside. Time for a change? Maybe, although not in the eyes of Newcastle’s brass—for now, at least.