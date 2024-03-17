FA Cup - Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle — Match Report: Time to think about next season

Newcastle United faced reigning FA Cup champs Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday and all they could do was lose 2-0 on the road, suffering another defeat and pretty much wrapping up a season to forget in Tyneside.

The Magpies, guided by manager Eddie Howe for the past few years and the next couple of months but maybe not much longer than that, adopted a defensive 3-5-2 formation for the first time since Howe took the reins of Newcastle in 2021.

Aiming to counter City’s offensive prowess was a reasonable strategy, but if that was Howe’s winning plan—parking the bus in front of an uber-offensively-talented squad—well, that was going to fail 99.9 percent of the time... and that’s exactly what happened.

Howe’s plan crumbled early setbacks with two goals from Bernardo Silva, both deflecting off Newcastle defenders Dan Burn and Sven Botman at the 13th and 31st-minute marks, respectively.

The loss means there won’t be title celebrations in Tyneside for 55 years and running, and also that Newcastle will need to play their final 10 games of the season—all of them Premier League fixtures—in a do-or-die type of mindset if they want to finish the years in a respectable, European-football-bound position.

Tino Livramento’s absence due to injury forced Howe to adjust his lineup, with Jacob Murphy stepping in as an emergency right wing-back and Burn to fill the left wing-back position, effectively turning the Magpies into a five-defender team on Saturday.

Anthony Gordon, who had been questionable due to a knee issue following last weekend’s injury at Chelsea, started the match along with Alexander Isak on the Magpies forward line.

Manchester City’s dominance in possession and their ability to create scoring opportunities were simply just too much for a Newcastle team that never put the Cityzens in any real trouble. Silva’s goals might have resulted from deflections, but there was never any doubt which team would advance to the semi-finals of the competition.

Newcastle’s intent was to press and disrupt Man City’s midfield but with five men at the back that was always going to prove hard to accomplish in advanced positions. Thus, Man City maintaind the ball for the majority of the match logging a freakish 72% possession percentage while limiting Newcastle to a single shot on target through 90 minutes. Sheesh...

Taking advantage of the international break, Eddie Howe will fly with the player that didn’t receive a call-up to Dubai to recharge the batteries and get ready for the home stretch of the season, one in which the Magpies will need to improve their results a lot if they want to end the year in a respectable top-seven position in the Premier League and at least get to next season’s Conference League.

Whether or not Howe will be man leading the team from the touchline when/if that happens, is fairly up for debate following Saturday’s disaster.