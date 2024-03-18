Newcastle’s owners PIF, the wealthiest among those in the Premier League

In a recent update on the financial standings of Premier League club owners, reported in detail by the Daily Mail, Newcastle’s owners of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund trumped everybody else by a sizable margin indisputably claiming the title of wealthiest Premier League club owners as of 2024.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who recently became the new co-owner of Manchester United following a £1.3 billion investment, is now sitting just below Arsenal’s owner, Stan Kroenke, on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index when it comes to non-Arab EPL landlords. That, however, is still billions upon billions behind the PIF wealth when it comes to the full list of Premier League club owners.

The conglomerate of Public Investment Fund (PIF), RB Sports & Media, and PCP Capital Partners, all of them with shares of Newcastle United’s ownership, boasts an estimated combined worth of £489 billion, per the report referenced above.

Obviously, that’s just a guess. Gauging the exact wealth of Newcastle’s primary owner, the Saudi PIF, is simply impossible for many reasons, some of them simply not worth asking before running into trouble. Estimates of the sovereign wealth fund’s value fluctuate, with some sources valuing it at approximately £550 billion ($700 billion). If that makes you dizzy, I feel you.

The Saudi PIF holds an 80% stake in the club, while RB Sports & Media, owned by the Reuben brothers, has a 14% share, and Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners owns the remaining 6%. Despite the variances in estimated wealth, it’s clear that Newcastle United’s ownership significantly surpasses that of other clubs in the league in terms of financial resources.

That said, having so much money these days does not mean having an advantage on the pitch or even the offices, for what’s worth. Long gone are the days of Chelsea’s Roman Abramovich or Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi-backed owners boosting their clubs and revamping their squads on their way to winning Premier League and Champions League titles just on brute force by top-dollar infused transfers, etc. Newcastle might top the wealthy chart, but they cannot spend even a tiny percentage of it if they don’t want to suffer Everton’s fate. Alas.

Following Newcastle, Manchester United rank second with a combined valuation of £22 billion thanks to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s recent acquisition of a 27.7% stake of the club for £1.3 billion and taking over football operations at Old Trafford. The Glazer family, alongside Ratcliffe’s company INEOS is a true powerhouse combo and won’t have any issue ponying up money to sign whoever they want considering the income and the revenue a club of Man Utd status is and will always generate no matter the results on pure football terms.

Manchester City, with an ownership value of £17.2 billion, stands third. The club is the flagship of the City Football Group (CFG) and enjoys the support of the Abu Dhabi United Group, which holds an 81% stake, complemented by investments from Silver Lake and a minor share from Chinese investors.

Arsenal clocks in fourth being owned solely by American businessman Stan Kroenke, at an estimated wealth of £13.87 billion. Kroenke’s complete control over Arsenal followed a series of strategic stake acquisitions until he simply got full ownership of the Gunner organization.

Rounding up the top five is Chelsea’s consortium, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Hansjorg Wyss, and Mark Walter, with a total value of £12.5 billion.

And even then, the Magpies are a mediocre team as one can be sitting in the middle of the Premier League table and surely not looking like the richest team in the nation. Yikes.