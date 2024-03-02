Football insider reveals Newcastle’s future plans for Eddie Howe

Football insider and Newcastle beat reporter Craig Hope of Daily Mail shared some intel about the ongoing rumors linking Newcastle with Germany national team Julian Nagelsmann in the event of a future sacking of current manager Eddie Howe.

According to Hope, Newcastle’s owners (PIF since they took over the club back in Oct. 2021) are “invested in and believe in for the long term” in Howe to lead the club for the remainder of the season and going forward. It’s worth noting that Howe signed a “long-term deal” with Newcastle in Aug. 2022, although the duration of that contract has not been revealed to date.

⚫️ Reiterated today that Eddie Howe is the man Newcastle are invested in & believe in for the long term. Plans in the making for a busy summer.



This comes after reports of interest in Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann in the German press earlier #nufc — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) February 28, 2024

This report from Hope can be taken as the board of NUFC putting a sharp end to the rumors linking the club with a replacement—Nagelsmann according to the information coming from Germany—in the past few hours.

Instead of finding a replacement, Hope wrote, the club already has “plans in the making for a busy summer,” understandably under the guidance of Howe as he enters the transfer market in charge of all transaction businesses (acquisitions and sales) with former sporting director Dan Ashworth put on gardening leave.

Howe has spent the season navigating a never-ending string of injuries and constantly using that as the main excuse for his team’s underperformance in all competitions with th exception of the FA Cup, one in which the Magpies just clinched a place in the quarter-finals and still remain alive—although they will visit Man City in the last-eight round.

The early departure from the Champions League, in fourth place and thus without even falling back to the Europa League knockout stage, along with the mediocre 10th-position placement in the Premier League, have Newcastle’s manager on the outside looking in when it comes to his future in the organization—and reasonably so.

No matter all of those negatives, and again only according to Hope, the Saudi owners of the club seem to still believe in Howe’s prowess and abilities to turn the situation around in the near and long-term future, as he already did when he was first appointed in the fall of 2021 and then proceeded to save the Magpies from getting relegated.

Obviously, Howe doesn’t want to hear a word about his potential sacking, as there is no better place for him to toy around with an unlimited amount of money and the lone boundaries of abiding by the FFP and Premier League sustainability rules while managing a club on its way to European domination.

Whether he’s the man to lift Newcastle and bring him to that mountaintop, however, is getting harder to believe each passing day.