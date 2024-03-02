Newcastle vs. Wolves - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference

Newcastle United is set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday in the return of the Premier League to St. James’ Park to kick March off in Tyneside. The encounter comes at a sweet moment for both NUFC and Wolves after both teams advanced to the FA Cup quarter-finals earlier this week with the Magpies beating Blackburn in a penalty shootout and Wolves edging Brighton.

When it comes to their last EPL meeting, one played at Molineux, the match between Wolves and Newcastle ended in a 2-2 draw four months ago and before flipping the calendar page to the 2024 year.

While the Magpies beat Blackburn last Tuesday, it took them 120 minutes and four penalty kicks to get past a mid-table Championship opponent, which doesn’t paint a great picture of Newcastle’s current form. No need to mention Eddie Howe’s team are coming off a ridiculing loss at Arsenal ending in a 4-1 defeat last weekend in Premier League play.

Newcastle’s manager, Eddie Howe, expressed his relief after clinching that FA Cup’s QF berth, but the Magpies will visit Man City in the next round which will probably put an end to their cup run and an end to all dreams of ending the season hoisting a trophy.

The Magpies will enter Saturday’s game against Wolves sitting in 10th place in the Premier League table just behind Wolves in 9th and one point behind their weekend opponents. Newcastle are also two points off seventh place (West Ham and Brighton are tied with 39 points each above NUFC).

Howe’s team will try to finally win a game at SJP this weekend after failing to do so in their last four home games. That shouldn’t be too hard, considering Wolves have only won two games in their last 12 meetings against NUFC.

Newcastle won’t have Callum Wilson, Nick Pope, Joelinton, Matt Targett, and Sandro Tonali available due to injuries and suspension. Sven Botman may return, having been rested in the midweek FA Cup match.

Here are some of Howe’s Wisdom Nuggets, courtesy of NUFC.co.uk

On his challenge to his players going into Saturday’s game - and the final few months of the season...

“We can’t drop too many points, whether it is home or away. We know we are running out of chances - we have to start Saturday.

“There is no easy game in the Premier League. I think we have great character within the squad. Confidence can be difficult to find, we are hopeful of getting back to our best levels. We have to start winning consistently.”

On O’Neil’s Wolves, who are enjoying a good season under the former Bournemouth boss...

“They will bring a counter-attacking threat, they play a fluid style. Gary has done a brilliant job.

“They are very good away from home - dangerous opponents for us. We are confident going into the game.”

On Alexander Isak and Sven Botman...

“They are getting there. Alex has had a groin problem for some time. Naturally, there is a feeling that he needs confidence in his body and physically how he is playing. These two games have been good for him, I’d like to think he will improve as he plays.

“Sven is another player to come back from a longer-term injury - he needs more individualized training to get him back to his best. We may see him tomorrow.”

On the return of Elliot Anderson, who netted from the spot on his return from injury at Ewood Park...

“It was a frustrating time for Elliot, but we are very glad to get him back. We must be careful with him - since his rehab and getting back out on the grass, he has looked good.

“He is strong and versatile. We really wanted to get him on for penalties the other night. We know his qualities, so was great to see him out there.”

On the prospect of facing holders Manchester City in the last eight of the FA Cup...

“It wasn’t what we wanted, that’s for sure. I don’t think anyone wants to play Manchester City, or to play them four times in a season.

“If you are going to go all the way you will need to beat a team like Manchester City at some stage in the competition. I believe in the qualities that we have - I believe we can win.”

Howay!