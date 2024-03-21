Anthony Gordon denies interest in playing for Scotland's national team

Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon was recently included in the England senior squad for the first time and speaking to the media from the team’s camp he labeled the experience as the culmination of a “lifelong dream.”

That, of course, is important in the context of Gordon and his past affairs and rumors of a potential interest of playing for Scotland instead of England. Gordon was eligible to represent Scotland through his grandparents, and already aged 23, he could have very well opted for taking that path instead of waiting for a call from England that at times seemed like would never come.

Gordon, however, stated that playing for England was always his primary goal, emphasizing, “I have been tunnel-visioned on playing for England since I was five or six years old. Nothing could ever shake that out of me.”

: "It's hard to describe really, you chase this goal your whole life, and then you finally get it. It means everything to me."



Gordon on receiving his first senior England call up. #NUFCpic.twitter.com/ZIRdC7Zcjb — NUFC360 (@NUFC360) March 21, 2024

Speaking on Wednesday, Gordon clarified that representing Scotland instead of England “was never a thought for me,” adding that his statement is “no disrespect to Scotland.”

Last summer, playing for the U21 England side, Gordon led the squad to the EURO U21 championship while getting named MVP of the mid-summer tournament. He had represented all youth levels of the England national squad before reaching that career-defining moment.

England manager Gareth Southgate’s recognition of Gordon’s abilities and calling the youngster up for the upcoming friendlies ahead of the EURO 2024 tournament next June was another motivator for Gordon before it happened, the player revealed.

“That was very reassuring,” Gordon told reporters. “It made me run that little bit harder in games.”

Although nothing is set in stone, Gordon could make his senior debut in Saturday’s friendly against Brazil at Wembley, where he could find himself facing fellow Magpie Bruno Guimaraes.

Gordon sounded excited about the possibility of finally putting on the Three Lions jersey, although he’s still very level headed. “If I get to make my debut, I don’t think there’s a better game,” Gordon stated. “Brazil, it’s just a team so rich in history with so many good players. I spoke to Bruno and he is such a good player. It would be so exciting to play against him at Wembley.

“Obviously, there is no guarantee but it would mean everything to me,” Gordon finished.