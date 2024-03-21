Breaking: Sven Botman out up to nine months with ACL injury

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has suffered an ACL injury and is set to miss the remainder of the season following knee surgery, the club announced on Wednesday, March 20.

The Netherlands international will miss “six to nine months” while rehabbing the operation, which means he won’t be available for his country in the upcoming EURO 2024 nor Newcastle at the start of the next season and for a few months into it.

The 24-year-old Dutchman is scheduled for a procedure next week to repair damage to his anterior cruciate ligament, an injury that reportedly happened on Saturday, March 16, the day in which the Magpies traveled to Manchester to face and lose to Man City, 2-0, in an FA Cup quarter-finals matchup.

Botman, who joined Newcastle in 2022 from Lille for £32 million, had previously suffered a knee injury in September 2023 but opted for playing without undergoing surgery back then. Turns out that was the wrong decision, first of all, because of his diminished production as the season has progressed and second because this is what that decision has led him to—being nine months on the shelf.

This injury is nothing new to Newcastle, mind you, as Botman is just one more damaged good joining an endless list of banged-up players in the organization, all of them out for the mid-to-long-term future.

Key players currently sidelined include goalkeeper Nick Pope, midfielder Joelinton, and striker Callum Wilson, along with the likes of Emil Krafth, Matt Targett, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, and Harvey Barnes who have also spent considerable periods on the shelves themselves earlier this year. On top of that, it’s worth noting that Sandro Tonali is currently serving a 10-month suspension for violating betting regulations.

The biggest trouble for Newcastle, however, is not losing Botman for the next few months, but rather for the start of the 2024/25 campaign as the club will probably have to add two, not just one, center-backs ahead of September and through the summer transfer window to build a strong defense knowing Botman won’t be around for a bit. Yikes.