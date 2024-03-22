Nick Pope, expected to play for Newcastle before end of season

Eddie Howe spoke to the media ahead of the FA Cup quarter-finals matchup against Manchester City last weekend and he provided a promising update on the status of injured starting goalkeeper Nick Pope.

According to the gaffer, there is hope for Pope’s return by mid to late April if all goes well with his recovery and there are no setbacks in his rehab process.

“April is his target, but it will likely be towards the end of the month. He is making good, solid progress,” Howe said in his pre-game press conference.

Pope has been Newcastle’s first-choice goalkeeper since arriving from Burnley two years ago. He has been sidelined since December due to a dislocated shoulder. The injury was only one more in an endless string of problems impacting the Magpies this season, but was definitely one of—if not the—most important ones suffered by any first-team member this year.

Howe is hopeful for Pope’s return by late next month but the manager highlighted that the 31-year-old England International still faces numerous challenges in his recovery process.

Considering how the Magpies’ season has gone there is no need to rush any comeback risking a re-injury that could impact his presence on the pitch come August 2024 and the start of the next season.

Pope has resumed some level of training but he has yet to start diving, Howe revealed. That will be a significant milestone and the one that could put him a step away from making it back from a lengthy shoulder rehab. Howe made clear that it’s of utmost importance for Pope to regain sharpness and be fully fit before even entertaining appearing in a game and playing.

Pope’s injury required surgery and he was initially expected to miss four-to-five months. There were reports a few weeks ago speaking about a potential return by the end of March, but Howe put an end to those whispers with his latest comments.

In Pope’s absence, Martin Dubravka has taken over the goalkeeping duties and returned to the GK1 role he played before Newcastle signed Pope in June 2022.

It will also be nearly impossible for Pope to claim a spot in the England squad for the upcoming EURO 2024. Last summer, an injury cost Pope his place in the national team, with Sam Johnstone taking his spot. As the mid-summer tournament approaches, Pope won’t figure in Gareth Southgate's plans as he will have minimal time to ramp up and get ready for the international competition with just one month of play between his expected return and the end of domestic competitions.