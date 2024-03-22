Bruno Guimaraes, optimistic but realistic about Newcastle’s situation

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of a friendly between Brazil and England scheduled for Saturday, March 23, at Wembley.

Bruno expressed some uncertainty about his future at the club considering the need for Newcastle to abide by the rules of the imposed Financial Fair Play constraints in place for a few years now. On top of that, NUFC will also have to deal with the harsh Premier League sustainability rules that have seen Everton and Nott Forest get points deductions at different points this season.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has already teased potential sales—including Guimaraes’ one—will become sooner than later and Bruno spoke about it this week. Bruno, just for context, won’t be short of suitors as he’s already been linked with European behemoths the likes of Man City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid in the event of a potential exit.

In a press conference before Brazil’s match against England at Wembley, Guimaraes said he is “happy here” referring to his situation at Newcastle United, although he also acknowledged “we never know what is going to happen.”

Right now, with barely a quarter of the season left, Newcastle is fighting to clinch a top-seven finish so they can play European football next year. Bruno sounded optimistic that will be the case, but it’s going to be a tall task for the Magpies during the home stretch of the season if they want to turn those feelings into a reality.

“This is part of the process,” Bruno said. “When I signed for the club, I knew this would happen. We made things happen too quickly.” Bruno made sure to highlight the achievements of the club of late, pointing out the participation in the Carabao Cup final last season as well as making it to the group stage of the Champions League as significant milestones in the brief time he’s been on board after the PIF takeover back on Oct. 2021.

Bruno also found time to praise teammate Anthony Gordon for both his performances at Newcastle this season as well as his first-ever call-up to join the England national senior squad.

“He has been amazing... No one at the club deserves to be in the England squad more than him,” Bruno said.

Bruno highlighted Gordon’s contributions for NUFC this year, which amount to nine goals and six assists while barely missing any game at all before getting injured before the break—although he already played against Man City in the FA Cup quarter-finals last weekend.

Bruno expressed excitement at the prospect of playing against him in the upcoming international match, although it’s yet unknown if that will happen as Guimaraes is a staple in Brazil’s lineup but Gordon has yet to make his debut for England and will most probably have to come off the bench.