Newcastle United set to spend international break in Dubai

Taking advantage of the ongoing international break and the struggles the club is navigating on the pitch, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has decided to organize a warm-weather training camp in Dubai for the Magpies who were not called up for international duty.

According to Howe, Newcastle is focusing on completing a “reset,” with the coaching staff looking to fix both some physical and mental issues the team might be going through entering the home stretch of the season as the Magpies still have a European football position (seventh or higher final place in the Premier League) as their main goal for the year.

The team will take a week of rest, recuperation, and training in a controlled environment outside of the spotlight and only have a few players around because of the injuries and internationals that are either ineligible to train or gone with their nations to play friendlies or qualifying, competitive games this and next week.

This type of warm-weather training camp is nothing new for Newcastle fans following the PIF takeover of the club in Oct. 2021. The organization has taken advantage of the links to Saudi Arabia and other Asian countries by staging similar camps in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia in the past, which actually led to improved performances in the final parts of the prior two seasons. Perhaps, at the end of the day, this silly thinks works?

One thing is for sure, and that’s the fact that Howe’s boys are currently in 10th place in the Premier League and struggling mightily to get over the mid-hump and into Euro-playing places.

Howe recently dismissed the notion that Newcastle has little to compete for following their exit from the FA Cup quarter-final at the hands of Manchester City, labeling such suggestions as “absolute nonsense.” If NUFC really aims at winning titles, the only way there is to qualify to play for them first, so Howe’s comments surely make sense and right now there is no other way to play for European glory other than getting into a top-seven place in the EPL.

Let’s hope some Dubai sun fixes all woes...