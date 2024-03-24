FAWNL Cup Final — Hashtag Utd 2-1 Newcastle: Are the Magpies cursed?

In the final game of this season’s FA Women’s National League Cup, played at Kenilworth Road, Newcastle United Women couldn’t break the club-wide title-winning curse and fell 2–1 to amateur side Hashtag United Women.

As many as 3,719 souls watched NUFC dropped the ball for the nth time on Saturday in a rollercoaster of emotions that ended on a sour note for the Lasses.

Newcastle United took an early lead 16 minutes into the game when Malika Apindia of Hashtag United inadvertently directed the ball into her own net.

However, Hashtag United quickly responded, leveling the score just two minutes later through a goal from Macey Nicholls, a 17-year-old on loan from West Ham. Nicholls capitalized on a cross from Valentine Pursey, volleying the ball into the net from the edge of the box.

Despite several chances created by Newcastle United throughout the match, Hashtag United goalkeeper Frankie Angel was unbeatable on Saturday and made saves left and right to deny Newcastle a second goal to retake the lead.

It was Hashtag United who found the breakthrough and completed the come-from-behind victory thanks to substitute Phoebe Williams, who scored the final goal 18 minutes from time to put Hashtag Utd in position to win their first title ever against a hapless NUFC squad.

Williams found the net following an extraordinary play by Sammy Rowland, who dribbled to the byline before delivering a cut-back for Williams to finish into an open goal, putting Newcastle Women to the sword.

The victory marked Hashtag United’s first triumph in the FA Women’s National League Cup while Newcastle United, under the guidance of head coach Becky Langley and with the backing of co-owner Amanda Staveley, will need to wait to lift their first cup title since turning pro after getting taken over by PIF along with the men’s side.

There has been a considerable investment and a certain evolution in NUFCW’s squad over the past 12 months and that will materialize in the second consecutive promotion by the team through the English pyramid of league football, but the chance of winning a title proper didn’t materialize on Saturday.

Despite the loss, Newcastle United showcased their potential and the significant progress made under the new ownership. Next season, if all goes according to plan, will be the one the Lasses will use to earn the long-chased promotion to the Women’s Super League heading into the 2025/26 campaign.

For now, however, titles will have to wait.