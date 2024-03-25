Newcastle to include “transfer ban” clause in deal with Man Utd

Newcastle United is reportedly trying to pull off a petty move to prevent a Premier League competitor from acquiring any of their players during the upcoming transfer window according to a report shared by iNews on Wednesday, March 20.

You know who that team is and why this is happening, don’t you?

That’s correct and your guess is right: the team is Manchester United and this is happening following the Red Devils attempt at snatching Newcastle’s sporting director Dan Ashworth—now on gardening leave—from Tyneside.

It is believed that NUFC and Man Utd are still negotiating a compensation package for the move of Ashworth between sides before his contract runs out in January 2026 with an agreement expected to be reached in the next few weeks or months.

Even then, Newcastle are seemingly planning to include a “transfer ban” clause in any agreement concerning Ashworth’s transfer to Manchester United, with said clause aimed at prohibiting Ashworth from signing any Newcastle player for an unspecified time going forward—should he join the rival club

The potential transfer of Ashworth to Manchester United is still under discussion, but the Magpies putting him on gardening leave about a week after the news of interest from the Red Devils first emerged and his removal from all club operations is more than telling about what will happen next and where this saga is going to end.

For the time being, Newcastle’s CEO Darren Eales has taken over Ashworth’s role and duties along with NUFC part-owner Amanda Staveley and manager Eddie Howe to keep the ship sailing at least until next summer when the club decides to make a final decision and appoint the proper personnel at the vacated positions.

Newcastle and Man Utd are off the schedule until the end of the month following the ongoing international break and won’t meet each other in the Premier League anymore this season.