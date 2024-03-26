Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley sues club amid Sports Direct saga

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has initiated legal proceedings against the club over the termination of a merchandise agreement with his company Sports Direct, as reported by Nick Fagge of the Daily Mail on Friday, March 22.

Newcastle has decided to collaborate with SD’s rival JD Sports instead of Ashley’s company giving the former the rights to sell Newcastle United replica shirts, putting an end to the partnership with Sports Direct starting next season when the club will transition from kits manufactured by Castore to a new set of uniforms made by German brand Adidas.

The dispute shouldn’t come as a surprise following the club, however, as it only marks another chapter following Ashley’s 14-year tenure at the helm of Newcastle United, which concluded in 2021 amidst strained relations and was followed by the takeover of the Magpies by Saudi Arabia’s PIF.

The legal claim, quoted at £1.5+ million, was filed at the Competition Appeal Tribunal by Ashley, alleging that Newcastle United’s decision to exclude Sports Direct from selling the new Adidas kit for the 2024-25 season constitutes “an abuse” by the club of its “dominant position in the market.”

Ashley, known for his visible support of Newcastle United while still owning the organization just a few years back—he even donned some replicas himself on the stands—argues that this move could put financially compromised fans in peril of not getting a chance at buying the new kits as Newcastle will be raising the price of the shirts, something that he would supposedly not do.

Newcastle United has been given a deadline of March 28 to formally respond to the allegations, something they have not done yet—at least not at the time of the original report. Once NUFC submits its response, which they are expected to do at some point before the deadline, Ashley’s Sports Direct will have the opportunity to reply before the matter potentially proceeds to a hearing.