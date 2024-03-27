Newcastle’s Lewis Miley expected to miss six weeks with ankle injury

Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley is set to miss approximately six weeks because of a back injury suffered during the ongoing international break.

Miley, 17, has been an integral part of Newcastle’s lineup this season if only because of alternatives available for manager Eddie Howe to use throughout the campaign.

The teenager has appeared in 26 matches across all competitions for Newcastle since making his debut for the first team in May.

Miley suffered his injury while he was on duty with the England Elite League Squad (U20s) during the international break. He played the full 90 minutes in the team’s 5-1 victory over Poland last Friday but was absent from the squad that secured a 3-1 win against the Czech Republic on Tuesday, prompting questions and ultimately leading to the release of the report revealing his month-and-a-half injury.

The midfielder had started 14 of the team’s last 17 Premier League matches, although the production never was overly great considering the Magpies' mediocre results in the competition with and without him.

Miley only found his way through the team’s lineup in the wake of absences from other better and more established midfielders, including Sandro Tonali (suspended for the season) and Joelinton (injured of late and recovering from a thigh injury ruling him out for the final few months of the season).

That being said, Miley’s impressive breakout campaign helped him secure a long-term contract with NUFC last January.

With 10 matches remaining following the international break, Newcastle will re-start their campaign against West Ham United on Saturday. Miley’s injury means he is likely to miss the majority of these fixtures, potentially all of them considering here are only eight weeks of play left with the final game of the season coming on May 19 when the Magpies will go against Brentford to put an end to a season to forget.