Newcastle have “faith” in bounceback 2025 season under Eddie Howe

According to the latest round of reports, Newcastle United’s ownership maintains its support of Eddie Howe’s leadership and will keep him around for another go heading into next season.

The board seemingly “recognizes the progress” achieved last season and is betting on an encore next year after the club went on virtual vacations this season putting together a rather mediocre campaign in all competitions.

After taking significant strides forward last season, Newcastle is bound to miss on clinching any of the European places to play a continental competition next year. Yes, thy have faced an inevitable period of adjustment impacted by many injuries suffered by a thousand of the first-team Magpies, but that’s not a hundred percent viable excuse to use in the uber-elite level of competitive football.

Sandro Tonali’s suspension, along with the aforementioned injuries, have been reportedly used by the Newcastle board to keep their faith in Howe intact, something the manager must be pleased about as he himself has used them as a backup to his mistakes and issues blaming the lack of his team’s intensity and bungled play style on them.

The recent transfer windows are on the board side to blame, however, and that also works in favor of Howe making a case for his retaining entering the summer and next season. Not signing anyone in January, however, was a sign of “financial prudence” more than anything else, even more in the ongoing context of fines and point deductions thrown to Everton and Nott Forest that are putting their campaigns in danger.

Despite being one of the wealthiest clubs, Newcastle found itself in a position where selling players to fund new signings became a must and given no players were sold... welp, you know and hopefully understand the rest. The club’s slow pace in securing commercial deals has further constrained its ability to strengthen the squad, although with Adidas arriving this summer that might start to change a bit going forward.

Looking ahead, Newcastle will need to decide whether or not to let the likes of club anchors Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak leave (assuming nobody comes and simply pays their release clauses), and also look carefully into balancing financial stability with the product the club wants and can put on the pitch, obviously aiming at making it to the Champions League once again by the end of next season.