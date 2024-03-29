Eddie Howe: Newcastle are still “searching for an identity”

Eddie Howe, speaking after the 2-0 defeat at Manchester City in the quarter-final round of this year’s FA Cup, acknowledged the team’s struggle to establish an identity on the pitch, simply saying the Magpies are still ”searching for an identity.”

That’s quite shocking considering Howe has been on Newcastle’s bench for two years and a half, nearly three full seasons, yet he still doesn’t seem to know what works and what does not after all of that time, let alone amid and considering the mediocre season put together by the team in this depressing campaign that is about to (mercilessly) end.

This year, the team has been unable to maintain a regular display of form after the first month or two—at most—of the season. Howe’s comments highlighted the ongoing efforts to find a reliable approach that the team can stick to moving forward, which is surprising considering he’s always maintained a strong philosophy since joining the organization more than two years ago entering the winter of the 2021 calendar year.

When Newcastle returns to action at the end of the month to face West Ham after the international break, the focus will be put on Howe’s tactical adjustments and whether or not he sticks to the five-man defense that served no purpose against Man City, or if he will revert to his classic 4-3-3 formation.

Despite having to force-place some dudes out of position against City in that odd five-man backline, that’s exactly what Howe deemed the best plan of action going against the best freaking playing football team in the history of the free world. Ask the man some questions, fellas.

As Howe continues to test different formations and strategies, the team might keep cratering down the Premier League table in what is a season to forget and one with an end that can’t definitely come soon enough.