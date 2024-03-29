Sandro Tonali charged by FA for alleged betting rules breaches

Newcastle United midfielder and Italy international Sandro Tonali faces misconduct charges due to additional alleged betting violations blamed on him by the Football Association (FA).

The 23-year-old is currently serving a 10-month suspension, which was handed down in October 2023 by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for breaching gambling regulations. This sanction also includes an eight-month rehabilitation phase that includes therapy sessions and 16 public appearances across amateur clubs, federal training centers, and addiction charities in Italy.

The recent charges are not related to the prior ones in any way, and have been dealt by the English FA. They are linked to Tonali’s alleged betting activities following his transfer from AC Milan to Newcastle in July for a fee of €70 million.

The FA disclosed that Tonali is accused of violating FA Betting Rule E8 by wagering on football matches on 50 occasions between August 12, 2023, and October 12, 2023. He has been given a deadline until April 5, 2024, to respond to these allegations.

It’s unknown if Tonali bet on games played by Newcastle United once he had already joined the club.

While Tonali’s initial ban blocks him from participating in any official matches for Newcastle or the Italian national team until August, he has been permitted to train with his club during the suspension period.

He is expected to make his return to th pitch by the start of the 2024/25 season, although at this point and given the new allegations it’s unknown if he will have to serve a longer suspension time.

Newcastle United has officially acknowledged the latest misconduct charge against Tonali concerning the alleged betting rule breaches.

In a statement, the club confirmed that Tonali is cooperating with the ongoing investigations and retains the full support of the team.

“Sandro continues to fully comply with relevant investigations and he retains the club’s full support,” they said. “Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time.”

Due to the active nature of these proceedings, both Tonali and Newcastle United have refrained from making further comments.