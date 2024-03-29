 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CHN Radio Episode 239: Do Newcastle Have Any More Players?

Fact: Newcastle are no longer in the FA Cup

By Elijah Newsome
Manchester City v Newcastle United - Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final
welp he’s done for the year now
What’s good CHN Radio fam?!?!?! We are back at it again with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! In this episode Josh and Elijah review the Manchester City match, discuss Newcastle United’s injury woes, and preview this weekend’s match against West Ham!

We mention Mike Ashley’s company filing a complaint against Newcastle. You can find the link to that complaint below.

⁠Link to the Sports Direct Lawsuit

