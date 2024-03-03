Newcastle United Women FA WNL Cup Final set for March 23rd

Newcastle United Women are set to face Hashtag United Women in the FA Women’s National League Cup final and the Football Association announced right before the weekend that the game has been scheduled for March 23rd at Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road, with a 14:30 GMT kickoff.

The Lasses earned their spot in the final by defeating Portsmouth Women 2-1 at St. James’ Park, with goals from Charlotte Potts and Georgia Gibson, on Sunday, Feb. 25 in the semi-finals of the tourney. Their opponents defeated Halifax 2-0 the same day in order to clinch a place in the final game of the tournament, where they will face a professional team while carrying a semi-pro designation themselves.

The venue picked for the final, Kenilworth Road, has a seating capacity of 11,500. That’s nothing compared to St James’ Park, where the Lasses have played many of their big-stage games earlier this season, but it’s not that they’re going to get picky about it. It’s a freaking final they will be playing, folks!

Newcastle United Women is on the verge of securing the club’s first trophy in over five decades, including both the men’s and women’s sides of it, which bears even more importance and weight these days after the Saudi Arabian-led consortium took over NUFC back in October 2021 and emphasized equal support for both the men’s and women’s teams.

Under the management of Becky Langley, the NUFC Women’s team has demonstrated remarkable progress while the coach also managed her 100th game in that semi-final win over Portsmouth. The Lasses are also nothing but guaranteed to move up the Women’s English Football pyramid as they lead the third tier’s northern division and will play in the English second-flight division next season aiming at reaching the Women’s Super League as soon as in time for the 2025/26 campaign.