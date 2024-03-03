Newcastle 3-0 Wolves — Match Report: Is this real life?

Newcastle United secured an undisputable 3-0 win over Wolverhampton at St. James’ Park on Saturday in MD27 of their Premier League campaign, marking their first win at home for the Magpies since December.

The victory arrived in Tyneside courtesy of Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, and Tino Livramento, the first two starting and scoring their goals in the first half and the latter entering the game off the bench—in replacement of an injured Kieran Trippier—to add a third two minutes into injury time.

With the three points in the bag, NUFC (40 points) inched closer to European competition positions, now just two points short of seventh-place West Ham (42) and four behind Man Utd (44, one game in hand) in sixth.

Isak opened the scoring with a header, capitalizing on a deflected ball from Bruno Guimaraes in what was Newcastle’s 1500th goal in the Premier League era. Yay! More importantly, however, is the fact that Isak has now netted 11 goals in 19 league appearances this season and he’s already surpassed his total from the previous campaign even though he’s missed stretches of play because of different injuries.

Gordon extended the lead with his 10th goal of the season, following a counterattack (which was the Magpies’ plan all game long) that exploited a defensive lapse from Wolves.

Livramento, getting into the pitch for the injured Kieran Trippier, sealed the win with a solo effort in injury time, his first goal for Newcastle since his arrival in Tyneside last summer.

Saturday’s match also earned Eddie Howe his 100th Premier League win, quite a significant milestone but certainly one that he must have thought he should have reached earlier in his career.

After failing to win their last four games at home, Newcastle finally broke through and got three points at SJP for the first time since December. All it took? Changing the approach to the game, doing some classic shithousery, parking the bus, and waiting for Wolves to fall for the trap.

“It was a big win today,” Howe said after the game. “We knew being back at home, we hadn’t won here in 2024 and our home form has always been so good since I came to the club.”

Asked about why he decided to bring back his old tactics, Howe said they were “the bedrock of all of our success,” simply summarizing the day, “We’re delighted to win today.”

With Martin Dubravka still getting reps and starting games in place of injured GK1 Nick Pope while the latter rehabs, Newcastle also finished the matchup getting their first clean sheet in nine Premier League matches. Yes, that’s one fewer than 10 and a run of no-CS spanning all the way back to Dec. 16 when the Magpies defeated Fulham 3-0 at SJP.

Moving on to bad news, captain Kieran Trippier was forced off the field early in the second half albeit that brought with it a goalscoring Livramento, who made an immediate impact in the game and adapted smoothly to Howe’s counterattacking plans for Saturday. It’s still unknown how many games (if any) Trippier will miss, although the initial reports were positive and didn’t paint an ominous picture.