Newcastle vs. West Ham - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference

Newcastle United aims to bounce back from recent setbacks and fix their never-ending woes as they host West Ham United at St. James’ Park in MD30 of the Premier League on Saturday, March 30.

Following an FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Manchester City and a Premier League loss at Chelsea, Eddie Howe’s team finds itself in 10th place in the league standings and virtually as close to the relegation zone as to the place they expected to be at entering the season.

The Magpies have been hitting high-scoring marks since the start of the year with an average of five goals per game in their last nine outings but more than a few defensive issues have plagued the squad and that’s pretty much nullified the offensive fireworks.

NUFC have conceded multiple goals in seven of their last nine outings, and since the start of the calendar year—three full months, for those keeping track at home—they have just one clean sheet. Ugh.

On the Injury front, things have gotten even worse than they were already were (yes) with Sven Botman’s season-ending ACL injury putting a true end to his season and leaving him sidelined for the start of next year, too. There are some hopes about the potential and eventual returns of Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento, and Harvey Barnes against West Ham, but that’s far from set in stone considering the precarious health showcased by this bunch.

West Ham, on a four-game unbeaten streak in the league and four points ahead of the Magpies, won’t have suspended Edson Alvarez available while also navigating a handful of injuries deep into the season. Despite recent European success of late, the Hammers have struggled to find the net in away games and have not won against Newcastle in their last four Premier League encounters. Sadly, that could very well be about to change.

Here are some of Howe’s Wisdom Nuggets, courtesy of NUFC.co.uk

On Sven Botman, who has undergone surgery after sustaining a knee injury in the Magpies’ Emirates FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester City:

“A big blow. It’s a complex story around Sven this season since he got his knee injury. Initially, he had a partial tear of his ACL, we saw specialist opinion on that injury and there were conflicting reports on what he should do next.

“Ultimately, our medical team advised him to get surgery. He wanted to carry on playing and we’ll always try to guide and help the players but it’s their bodies and they have to make the final decision.

“I’ve seen several players from that injury come back and carry on playing and stay fit. It’s a delicate issue for him. He now has a long period of rehab ahead of him and we wish him well and hope he comes back in a really good place.”

On Lewis Miley’s injury status following the 17-year-old’s involvement with England’s Elite League squad last week:

“Lewis has come back with a back problem. We are seeking specialist opinion on that. It’s slightly unclear on what the injury is so we don’t know yet.”

On the season run-in, with the Magpies currently situated in tenth place of the English top-flight on 40 points:

“With the ten games we have, it is a really good opportunity for us to finish strongly. We are looking for consistency in our performance and of results.

“It’s a good chance for us to build for next year and to find our best rhythm back, hopefully welcoming some key players back from injury and we can feel that strength towards the end of the season.

“It’s important for us. I think there’s been a few quotes that our season is over. Internally, we’re certainly not looking at it like that at all. We are focused on building and finding some positive momentum.”

On Anthony Gordon’s England senior debut:

“It is a really satisfying feeling for me to look at Anthony and all the players that are travelling all over the world, representing their countries. (It’s) a huge feeling of pride.

“I have seen how hard Anthony has had to work for that moment and what he’s given to the process to achieve that. It hasn’t been easy for him. He’s really had to work at every aspect of his game.

“He has been committed. He’s had some difficult moments but then, this season, he has flourished and produced some really consistent performances. To see him get that moment, I knew how much it would mean to him.

“It was great to see him and Bruno going against each other.”

On the challenge of West Ham United, who won the Europa Conference League title last season:

“We want to be closing that gap. They are a very difficult team to play against, a dangerous team. They have done well in European competition and found some good Premier League form during the season but we are back at home.

“It feels like a long time since we’ve played back at St. James’ Park. We left on a good note in our last game there and we are desperate to pick that up again.”

On Elliot Anderson’s progress:

“He is getting there. He’s had a really positive two weeks. He looks stronger and more robust and that comes from training time.

“He is a really talented player and someone I really want to see stay fit and do well for the remainder of the season.”

Howay!