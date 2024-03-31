Alexander Isak teases potential move to Arsenal next summer

Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak has sparked some wild speculation regarding his future with the club following the end of the ongoing campaign speaking to reporters a few days ago while on international duty with the Sweden international team.

Following Sweden’s win against Albania during the final international break of the season ahead of Euro 2024, Isak acknowledged a potential move away from Newcastle might happen next summer, saying “things can happen,” per James Cohen of the Daily Mail.

This season, Isak has scored 12 goals in 20 Premier League games and that has only boosted (even more) his profile and the interest in the services of the Sweden international among some of the very elite clubs across Europe, including Premier League foes Arsenal, believed to be in the market for a striker.

Arsenal’s interest in Isak is not new, mind you. The Gunners showed significant interest in him during the January 2022 transfer window when he was still playing at Real Sociedad in Spain, but no deal was finalized then and Newcastle pounced a few months later when they signed the striker for a club-record fee.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has publicly stated the team’s intention to strengthen their forward line in the upcoming transfer window, although he refused to hand out any particular name the club might be interested in acquiring come July.

Isak’s stance on the transfer rumors has been relatively nonchalant, but Newcastle’s CEO Darren Eales said last February that the club will have to sell some of their highest-profile players if they want to avoid Financial Fair Play-related problems going forward.

The forward also told talkSPORT that he has not given “much thought” to the speculation regarding a potential transfer away from Tyneside, although it’s now been months in which this has been a recurring theme spanning a few transfer windows.

Isak simply said that for now, he’s focusing on finishing the season strong at Newcastle, indicating that while summer transfers and the rumors they always come attached to are a common aspect of football, his primary concern has not been on a potential move.