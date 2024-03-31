Newcastle 4-3 West Ham — Match Report: Hammers hammered, Magpies ravaged

Newcastle United miraculously beat West Ham at St James’ Park on Saturday, 4-3, pulling off a ridiculous comeback after falling down 3-1. The win meant nothing, mind you, but at least it was an exciting and exhilarating afternoon in Tyneside. Can’t ask for more in the middle of this season...

Despite having more injured players than not entering the weekend, Newcastle still found 1) a way to beat a team sitting on top of them in the table and 2) get a few more players sidelined for the next few weeks. Such is life for the Magpies.

Harvey Barnes was the unexpected, come-off-the-pine hero after scoring two crucial goals in the final minutes to lift NUFC past the Londoners on Saturday.

Before Barnes entered Newcastle lore, however, it was mighty Swede Alexander Isak who scored a brace—both goals scored from the penalty spot, mind you—to keep the Magpies hopes of earning at least one point alive.

Anthony Gordon’s return from England duty also proved pivotal with the young lad getting tackled for one of those penalties and ultimately earning the Man of the Match award. Howay the Scouse Scally!

West Ham started the game with a bang and clearly in control, with goals from Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus, and Jarrod Bowen seemingly setting them on a path to victory. Their advantage was bolstered by Newcastle’s injury woes, which forced Eddie Howe to tinker with his tactics and lineup. Jamaal Lascelles left the game early with a knee injury and that made things hella tougher for a Magpies team ravaged by the injury bug all across the pitch.

On top of the injuries suffered by Lascelles, Tino Livramento, and substitute Miguel Almiron, Gordon was sent off by way of getting a second yellow card in the second half. He won’t be available to face his former club Everton on Tuesday. Yikes

“It was one of the maddest games I have played in, for sure,” Barnes told reporters in his post-match interview.

Newcastle inched closer to West Ham in the table and cut the distance down to a meager one point with a game in hand over the Hammers. That means Newcastle, pending Sunday’s matches, can climb up to seventh the next time they play midweek in a couple of days and already into April.