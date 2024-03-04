Report: Eddie Howe to lead Newcastle’s transfers if not sacked next summer

With Newcastle United’s sporting director Dan Ashworth put on gardening leave, the club will retort to manager Eddie Howe and the head coach will reportedly lead the Magpies’ summer transfer businesses starting mid-June when the window will be open following the end of the season.

While nothing is clear nor set in stone about Howe’s future at Newcastle amid a disastrous campaign, the former Bournemouth manager has been assured by the Newcastle board of their continued support and confidence, per Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider, which should grant him “significant influence regarding new signings.”

The club’s ambition to secure the best-available players has obviously not changed, let alone following a season in which the Magpies will probably fall outside of the Europa/Champions League-bound places in the Premier League and will thus aim to rebound during the 2024/25 season.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are “leading the race” to sign Arsenal’s midfielder Emile Smith Rowe with that information first released on Feb. 17. Furthermore, the outlet also reported an interest in Everton’s midfielder Amadou Onana coming from the Magpies HQ ahead of a potential summer transfer.

Onana was already a target of Newcastle in the last January transfer window due to FFP rules and regulations the transaction was impossible for the Magpies to pull off then and there, while Everton didn’t help matters by tagging the player at a rather high fee, per reports.

When it comes to Smith Rowe, Arsenal have not made the player available for now, but there is some expectation the 23-year-old midfielder could be dangled if AFC wants to get some income before making a larger splurge in order to poach some top-tier talent from elsewhere. Smith Rowe was close to joining West Ham on loan last January but the Hammers opted for Man City’s Kalvin Phillips instead.