Kieran Trippier hopeful he didn’t suffer serious injury

Newcastle United found no competition on Saturday’s matchup against Wolves and earned three points on an easy 3-0 victory over the visitors at St James’ Park. It was the first win at SJP in the 2024 calendar year and also the first clean sheet after nine Premier League games in which the Magpies allowed at least one goal.

Not all was great news, however, as England international and Newcastle captain Kieran Trippier suffered a calf injury and was removed from the game a few minutes into the second half of Saturday’s affair.

The right full-back was visibly disappointed and he took to his personal social networks after the game was over opening up about the injury. “Great win for the team today. Frustrating to go off injured, hopefully it’s nothing too serious,” he wrote.

Despite Trippier’s injury and substitution, NUFC was already two goals up and the man coming off the bench, Tino Livramento, couldn’t have been better for the Magpies scoring the third and final goal for the team—and his personal first since joining Newcastle last August—in injury time.

Livramento joined fellow Magpies Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon on the scoreboard, the latter two scoring their goals in the first half and nearly just 30 minutes into the match.

Manager Eddie Howe revealed in his post-game presser that Trippier had suffered a calf issue, although he couldn’t share many more details so quickly after the game was over and without the player undergoing further tests. “[Trippier’s injury] is a concern for us,” Howe said, “I don’t know how serious it is.”

If Trippier has to miss time, he’d do so starting on Monday as Newcastle will visit Chelsea FC for a Premier League game part of MD28. The problem is that Newcastle is scheduled to play their FA Cup quarter-finals matchup at Manchester City just five days after that, making it a short timespan for Trippier to recover from his issue if he’s ruled out for Monday with the next game scheduled for Saturday.

That said, it’s over a week between Saturday and the game against Chelsea and two full weeks between the match against Wolves played on Saturday and the FA Cup tilt at Man City, so Trippier should have plenty of time to rehab and return to full form ahead of gameday.

In case Trippier is a no-go, then Tino Livramento should be tasked with starting on the right flank of the defense as he did once he entered Saturday’s game off the bench.