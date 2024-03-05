Newcastle willing to lose money by blocking Dan Ashworth's move

Newcastle United is reportedly prepared to incur a financial loss exceeding £2 million to prevent Dan Ashworth from departing to Manchester United, according to Joe Williams of Football365 quoting finance expert Kieran Maguire.

Amidst Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s recent acquisition of a 25% stake in Manchester United, effectively taking charge of the club’s football operations, the new owner of the Red Devils already made a move to bolster the staff of his club by snatching Omar Berrada from Manchester City and appointing him as CEO at Old Trafford.

Next in line, of course, is Newcastle’s sporting director Dan Ashworth, who has been identified by Ratcliffe and his minions as the best candidate for the role of sporting director in the red side of Manchester. Thus the placement of Ashworth on gardening leave by the Magpies—he’s now banned from accessing all information handled by the club including transfer targets, financial numbers, and attending squad and staff meetings.

The recruitment of Ashworth by Man Utd, however, has turned into a drama of its own because his current contract with Newcastle not allowing him to leave Tyneside for free until Jan. 2026. Of course, Manchester would like to have him now or next June at the latest so he can start working and orchestrating business for the Red Devils during the upcoming summer transfer market.

According to multiple reports, Newcastle are demanding a £20 million release fee if Man Utd want to appoint Ashworth now, with football insiders such as Fabrizio Romano reporting of late that while Manchester United is eager to finalize Ashworth’s hiring to facilitate summer transfer planning, the process remains challenging and it’s not quite clear if they would pony up that fee to get their man asap.

Romano also noted that Manchester United is exploring alternatives in case Newcastle refuses to lower their demands, including Sam Jewell of Brighton and Jason Wilcox of Southampton.

“Sam Jewell at Brighton is another name being linked with Man United, but also with Chelsea. It’s not decided yet, with Brighton still having conversations to try to keep him at the club – they want to understand what is the situation, and then to proceed, but they never panic about people leaving the club,” Romano wrote in a newsletter published on Feb. 20.

“Jason Wilcox at Southampton could also be one to watch, as United are considering different options, so let’s see what they decide to do,” the insider added.

While the situation remains in limbo, Newcastle will need to keep paying Ashworth the amount both parties agreed to when he signed his contract after leaving Brighton, which reportedly could cost the Magpies in excess of £2m, per Maguire.

Maguire told Football Insider that Newcastle views Manchester United as a direct competitor for top league positions and Champions League qualification, and thus is reluctant to let Ashworth go to the Red Devils without putting on a solid fight and, at the very least, blocking the move for as much time as they can.

“I think Newcastle are willing to take on Ashworth’s salary,” Maguire told Football Insider. “They see Manchester United as a potential rival competing for Champions League places [in] the Premier League.”

According to Maguire, if Newcastle want to save money even while paying Ashworth his salary, they would need to improve their standing on the EPL table.

“Each league position was worth £3.1million in prize money last season and that is being increased next season. It means that if Newcastle finish one place higher up by denying Ashworth’s move then it pays for itself.”