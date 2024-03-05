Yankuba Minteh expected to take first-team place at Newcastle next season

Newcastle United’s acquisition of Gambia international forward Yankuba Minteh may pay dividends for the club sooner rather than later considering the youngster's exploits in the Dutch top-flight division this season.

The young winger was sent on loan to Feyenoord upon arrival in Tyneside, and although he’s faced more than a few challenges adapting to the demands of playing in the Eredivisie, which boasts quite a level of play compared to Minteh’s prior clubs and leagues, he has progressed enough to suggests he could be a first-team role player for NUFC next year whether or not Eddie Howe stays in the managerial position or not.

While Newcastle’s loan strategy this season has yielded mixed results, with Harrison Ashby’s tenure at Swansea City affected by injuries, Ryan Fraser impressing at Southampton (but not in future plans for Tyneside), and Garang Kuol finding it tough at Volendam, Minteh’s performance at Feyenoord stands out as a success story and one to keep track of during the home stretch of the season and already looking forward to the 2024/25 campaign.

At just 19 years of age, Minteh’s journey from Odense in Denmark to Feyenoord in the Netherlands—under the guidance of manager Arne Slot—has been a testament to his potential and ever-growing talents.

Despite facing some criticism from the Dutch media over his work rate and final production, Slot’s support and Minteh’s own skill set and determination to improve have been steady and notable throughout the season, as we already reported a few days ago here at CHN.

Minteh himself has publicly acknowledged the difficulties he’s faced at some points, including those linked to injuries and interruptions in his performances due to the African Cup, although he’s remained committed to his craft by helping Feyenoord this season before returning to Newcastle next summer.

As Newcastle United prepares for the next transfer window, the integration of Minteh into the first team could be a strategic move and one that could help the Magpies navigate the tough FFP constraints by coming in cheap while the club looks for potential sales, namely that of fellow right winger and potential competitor for a role in Miguel Almiron.