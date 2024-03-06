Saudi Arabia launches lone bid campaign for 2034 World Cup

Saudi Arabia has officially announced its bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, which means they basically have already done all they needed to do to be named the host of such an edition of the tournament.

That is because Saudi Arabia is the lone candidate to submit a bid to host the World Cup 10 years from now helped by the FIFA rotational basis when it comes to assigning host nations.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation unveiled the slogan “Growing. Together” as the core of their proposal, along with a logo featuring two multi-colored ribbons forming the number 34, signaling a “unified approach towards the global football event.”

The first pillar of the #Saudi2034bid is driven by Saudi Arabia's transformation and its young and vibrant population, all striving towards #GrowingTogether — Saudi Arabian Football Federation (@saudiff_en) March 2, 2024

All that is left is for FIFA to make an anticipated announcement confirming the country as the host in a vote by its 211 member federations before the end of 2024, although the exact date and location for this vote have not yet been disclosed.

Details regarding host cities and stadiums for the tournament, which is expected to include 48 teams and take place in November-December 2034, remain unspecified at this stage. 2022 Qatar WC Re-Do, if you prefer to call it that way.

Saudi Arabia will have the chance to look at and learn from the prior two World Cups already scheduled to take place in North America (Canada, Mexico, USA) in 2026 and Africa/Europe/South America in 2030 in which 48 teams will appear for the first time. Don’t rule out changes from now to kick-off in 2034 if things go wrong, though.

After three nations host the upcoming 2026 World Cup (United States, Canada, and Mexico), all close in distance, the 2030 World Cup will see a unique tri-continental hosting arrangement involving Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, with additional games in South America to honor the inaugural 1930 World Cup hosts, including Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

And when you thought FIFA had probably run out of bonkers ideas, they went all the way and awarded the WC to Saudi Arabia of all places. Genius!

That said, with 2034 WC hosts limited to countries belonging to Asia and Oceania, it was obvious for Saudi Arabia to pounce and bid for the designation, one that was always going to fall in their lap considering all of the work (for the good or the bad) the country has done on the political-sporting ground in the recent past.

Alas. Expect the Olympics to be given to Saudi folks or a nearby region by the time we cross the halfway-century mark. It feels inevitable.