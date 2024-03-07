Report: Newcastle’s candidates to replace Dan Ashworth

As the Dan Ashworth saga has entered a lethargic state during the past few days with Newcastle demanding a hefty fee in compensation for losing their sporting director and Manchester United unwilling to pony up for now to appoint the staffer ahead of next summer, new information has emerged regarding potential targets the Magpies are exploring to fill the vacant in the next few weeks or months.

Most recently, George Caulkin and Chris Waugh of The Athletic wrote a comprehensive report about the state of affairs at Newcastle amid Ashworth’s upcoming departure from Tyneside on his way to Manchester.

According to the reporters, “there is no panic or urgency” among Newcastle’s board after hearing about Ashworth’s preference to leave. So much so, in fact, that “as of last week, Newcastle had not spoken in depth to any potential candidate” to fill the vacant position—NUFC put Ashowrth on gardening leave in late February—and the main focus of the club is still an “overhaul this summer window.”

It’s been reported that Eddie Howe held “a positive working relationship” with Ashworth, although the current manager “did not view the sporting director as being overly intrusive on first-team matters.” The report also mentions Howe having “a power base at the club,” which predates Ashworth’s tenure in Tyneside.

That, in turn, means that Newcastle won’t go crazy trying to find and appoint someone, but rather rely on Howe as they did in the months between taking over the club and the first day of Ashworth at Newcastle in the summer of 2022.

For the time being, Darren Eales—the Magpies CEO since he joined the club back in July 2022—has been seen “more regularly” at the training ground following Ashworth’s removal from the daily operations of the club, says the report. The authors also report that a few people “have been empowered” adding that “for now, (that) should be enough.”

Potential Replacements for Dan Ashworth

The reporters touched on a few names linked to Newcastle that might be hired and appointed as the new sporting directors of the club ahead of next season—including managing the summer transfer window—although it’s not quite clear if the Magpies board will try to mimic the structure they created upon Ashworth’s arrival or move on to a different way of working.

Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes is mentioned as a candidate because of his prior working relationship with Eddie Howe. However, the authors mentioned that “sources have played that down and he is admired by Roma.”

Michael Edwards is another candidate. He worked at Liverpool in the past and the report says Howe “admires his approach” and knows him from their time together at Portsmouth in the early aughts (Howe was still a player). That said, this possibility is “unlikely.”

Monaco’s Paul Mitchell is also mentioned, as well as Brentford’s Phil Giles. All things considered, the authors reached a simple conclusion: “No ideal candidate has yet been found.”

Finally, they mention an alternative solution in promoting or at least enlarging the role of Steve Nickson, the current head of recruitment at Newcastle. They report Nickson is “valued by the ownership and has had influence in regard to transfers,” although the authors warn he has “no experience at sporting director level.”