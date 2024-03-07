Kieran Trippier out two games, including FA Cup quarter-finals

Newcastle United right full-back and England international Kieran Trippier is set to miss two games, including the team’s upcoming matches against Chelsea in the Premier League and Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final due to a calf injury, per Chris Waugh of The Athletic.

The 33-year-old defender suffered his injury last weekend and was forced off the field 52 minutes into Newcastle’s 3-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday at St James’ Park. He was replaced by Tino Livramento, who scored the final goal in extra time.

The injury is a significant blow to Newcastle considering the importance of Trippier in the squad both on a skills and mental basis as a key member and leader of the team. No need to mention Newcastle will be playing two top-tier clubs next in Chelsea and Man City, both games on the road.

The Magpies are scheduled to visit Chelsea on Monday, followed by a trip to Manchester for a critical FA Cup clash with Man City on Saturday. There is an international break right after those two games, so that makes one wonder if Trippier will force the issue at least for the FA Cup matchup knowing he will have some time to rest during the break, assuming he forfeits any call-up by national coach Gareth Southgate.

Obviously, Southgate would like to have Trippier around for England’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium on March 23 and 26, respectively, in preparation for the Euro 2024 tourney to be played this summer in Germany.

According to the report, Trippier should be back 100% for the Mar. 30 game against West Ham once Newcastle returns to competition, so we’ll see how both club and player proceed here.

In Trippier’s absence, Tino Livramento is the next-man-up expected to fill the void for Eddie Howe on the right flank of the defense.