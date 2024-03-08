PIF leaning toward keeping Eddie Howe as Newcastle's manager

Newcastle United’s board, led by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), has reaffirmed its confidence in manager Eddie Howe according to a report published by Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider, following the 3-0 win against Wolves last Saturday at St James’ Park.

According to sources speaking to the reporter, PIF “see Eddie Howe as the man to take the club forward into next season and well beyond that.“

Despite the recent improvement of the team’s results with back-to-back FA Cup and Premier League wins last week, the truth is that it’s been quite a challenging and disappointing season for Howe and the lads.

That said, sources close to the club have indicated that Howe is viewed as the architect who can fulfill the club’s ambitions of becoming consistent contenders in both European competitions and the Premier League.

This sort of report isn’t breaking in the context of the never-ending rumors linking the manager position of Newcastle to many names around world football in the event of a potential sacking of Howe in the next few weeks or months leading up to the 2024-25 season.

Newcastle, for context, was eliminated from the Champions League in the group stage without even clinching a third-place finish that could have extended their continental presence by putting the club in the knockout stages of the second-tier Europa League.

On top of that, NUFC were sitting 10th in the Premier League just a few days ago entering last weekend's matchup against Wolves. No need to mention the club already crashed out of the Carabao Cup won by Liverpool in late February while having a quarter-final FA Cup match to play on the road at Manchester City less than two weeks from now.

The owners of Newcastle, however, seem to have retained faith in Howe and they won’t seemingly be swayed by whatever ends up happening during the remainder of this season when it comes to making a decision about the future of the current manager of the Magpies.

Looking ahead, Newcastle plan to make substantial reinforcements to the squad in the upcoming summer transfer window, although that will be contingent on potential sales—at least one of them, per reports—of top-value players employed by the club, namely Bruno, Sven Botman, and Alexander Isak.

The club’s strategy, reports O’Rourke, includes signing “a center-back, a central midfielder and a striker this summer.” That would help Howe next year, even more considering he’s not been able to count on many of the players rostered by Newcastle this season because of a never-ending and nightmarish streak of injuries since the start of the campaign.

There is nothing saying Eddie Howe will be sacked before the season is over next June no matter how the team performs during the next two months, and judging by the latest leaks everything points toward him staying put at least to handle the summer transfer business and the first games of next season. What happens next, however, is impossible to forecast.