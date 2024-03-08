Report: Newcastle’s long-term plans unchanged by Dan Ashworth’s exit

We have not heard a lot about Dan Ashworth and his inevitable exit from Newcastle on his way to Manchester United in the next few weeks or months and according to the latest reports, not a lot of things may end up changing for the Tyneside club, whatever and whenever this drama comes to an end.

On Tuesday, Mar. 5, George Caulkin and Chris Waugh of The Athletic wrote a comprehensive report about what’s going on in Newcastle amid the negotiations between the Magpies and the Red Devils for the move of Ashworth to Manchester United as long as the latter club pays the €20 million compensation fee demanded by NUFC.

According to the reporters, Newcastle’s owners remain steadfast in their long-term winning plans whether that includes Ashworth or not. Amanda Staveley told The Athletic NUFC remain committed to “competing for everything and winning a much-yearned-for trophy.”

The current situation of the club entering the final stretch of the season isn’t optimal, to say the least, but it looks like PIF is committed to manager Eddie Howe and won’t make any sudden changes nor fire the head coach next summer, let alone before the campaign is over.

Newcastle are currently eighth in the Premier League table following their elimination from the Carabao Cup and the Champions League (they didn’t even clinch a berth in the Europa League after finishing the UCL group stage dead last). They are also scheduled to play an FA Cup quarter-final matchup against Manchester City next week, the only competition they can realistically make a run in to try and win the first trophy in more than 50 years.

The report says that “there is a degree of disappointment” following a month of January in which Newcastle were expected to sign at least one or two players but that ultimately yielded no reinforcements. That disappointment, the reporters wrote, has everything to do with Dan Ashworth’s failure to “generate more funds through sales,” something that is a must in the days of Financial Fair Play and the Premier League Profit and Sustainability rules.

That’s also why the owners of Newcastle are not entirely worried about losing Ashworth to Manchester United, as they don’t really think he did that much to help the club. Ashworth was part of negotiations to finish transfers in the past few windows, mind you, but the reporters make clear that he was only one more piece in the puzzle and that he wasn’t really tasked with scouting or finding players, something that always fell more on Eddie Howe and other members of the staff than it did on Ashworth.

It’s also worth noting, even though it’s widely known by now, that all transfers made by Newcastle in the past (and those coming) need a stamp of approval by Howe, so it’s not that Ashworth was working magic all by himself.

The article lists the nine football departments in Newcastle’s structure, those being “men’s first team; women’s first team; player recruitment; loans; academy; medical and sports science; analysis; psychology and mental wellbeing; and football operations.”

More interestingly, the reporters reveal that “after a six-month audit following [Ashworth’s] arrival, getting the best people to run those departments was deemed vital, while beefing up the teams beneath them was also critical.” That is what Newcastle has already done to a near-complete status, which is why the owners of the club are confident in keeping the operation going smoothly in the future without the sporting director working for them anymore.

Ashworth’s job, as described by the report, was to “ensure everybody was working towards the same goal,” and with that already accomplished there is not such a large need for his figure anymore. Ashworth, however, became a “cultural architect,” and he enabled “to establish a club-wide identity, to think about what their values are, and the way they want to play.”

That being said, the reporters point out “that Howe had already done some of that stuff before Ashworth’s arrival, and that the manager “made sure [that work] filtered through to everywhere else.”

Going forward, the club will rely on Eddie Howe, Andy Howe, and Steve Nickson to lead the operations when it comes to recruiting players, spotting and scouting potential signings, and negotiating contracts (for both buys and sales) with the help of Staveley and the rest of the board, per the report.

According to the reporters, in fact, “both Nickson and (Andy) Howe identify players and they then presented to Ashworth and Eddie Howe, who has the final say on all incomings,” before Ashworth was put on gardening leave. They add that “[Nickson and Andy], alongside the head coach and UK-based members of the ownership team, oversaw recruitment and negotiations during January 2022 and the bulk of the summer 2022 window.”

Finally, the reporters made clear that Newcastle has not put any of their ongoing businesses on hiatus, revealing that scouts at the club “have continued to watch players first hand and routine recruitment meetings have taken place as normal, with plans largely impervious to whether or not Ashworth’s successor arrives before June.“