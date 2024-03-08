Manchester United not in a rush to snatch Dan Ashworth from Newcastle

Newcastle United’s sporting director Dan Ashworth is still on gardening leave and nothing has changed in the negotiations between the Magpies and Manchester United for the departure of the staffer before his contract runs out in 2026, according to football insider David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Asked about any updates in the ongoing saga in a mailbag published on Thursday, Mar. 7, Ornstein replied “I have no updates on Ashworth.”

Ornstein, however, revealed that the priority of Man Utd is to “get Ashworth in first and then [Jason] Wilcox, as the plan is for Wilcox to work under Ashworth.” That is Southampton’s director of football Jason Wilcox, who is seemingly also going to join the Red Devils following the acquisition of the club by INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

As Ornstein sees the current state of affairs, “Ashworth is a more complicated situation than Wilcox,” and that could lead to a longer negotiation between the Red Devils and the Magpies to ultimately leave an agreement for a proper compensation that allows Manchester to land Ashworth before Jan. 2026.

“United will probably give the Ashworth situation a bit longer and see if an agreement can be reached with Newcastle but if that doesn’t happen, perhaps they will bring in Wilcox sooner and Ashworth follows later,” Ornstein revealed.

Ashworth took a minute to publicly comment on the interest of Man Utd in his services, but he did so a few weeks ago when he finally communicated his intentions of leaving the club as soon as possible, leading to Newcastle United placing him on gardening leave for the remainder of the season and going forward.

It’s believed NUFC has demanded compensation in excess of €20 million from Manchester United if they want to get Ashworth under contract before January 2026, when a clause in his deal with the Magpies would legally allow him to leave the club for free.

The expectation is an agreement will eventually get reached (most probably before the summer transfer window opens), although no real progress has been made since the interest was confirmed by Ashworth and Man Utd.