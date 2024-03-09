Newcastle one goal short of matching Manchester United all-time record

Believe it or not, Newcastle United is on the brink of setting a new Premier League record.

Even with the team struggling to find their form all year long, and currently sitting outside of the places that grant European football next season by finishing amont the top clubs in the Premier League standings, the Magpies only need one more goal to match a record from the 2013 Manchester United team.

Currently boasting 19 different goal scorers in the 2023-24 season—excluding own goals—Newcastle only need one more different goalscorer to tie the Red Devils’ 20-goalscorer record from the 2012-13 campaign, the last under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson and one in which they went on to win the Premier League for the 13th and final time in the EPL era (started in 1992).

Among Premier League teams this season, Newcastle leads the way with 19 different goalscorers followed by Arsenal, Everton, Fulham, and Tottenham Hotspur each having 15 different scorers.

Newcastle’s achievement is already notable, considering only three other teams—Manchester City in 2008-09, Tottenham Hotspur in 2009-10, and Chelsea in 2015-16—have had as many as 19 different scorers in a single Premier League season.

Eddie Howe has used as many as 32 different players this season—nothing to be too proud of, mind you—which is five more than the club and the manager used in the entire 2022-23 season. Only Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United have used more players this season, both fielding 33.

Which is ridiculous, however, is that 59% of Newcastle’s players have scored at least one goal this season, a figure that rises to a nonsensical 66% when excluding goalkeepers (NUFC have used three different GKs in the Premier League this season).

That said, only Sweden international striker Alexander Isak has reached double figures in goals, with 11. Anthony Gordon and Callum Wilson have seven each, followed by three players with three goals each, four with two goals, and eight with a single goal this campaign. All of that leaves 13 players who have appeared this season but have yet to score a goal.

The list (shown below) can be reduced to 12 players considering Michael Ndiweni went out on loan last January and isn’t expected back until the season is over. It can be shortened a bit more (if you don’t believe in miracles) as it includes the three goalies used by NUFC this year, leaving it at nine players with at least a chance to score the tie-matching record throughout the remainder of the season.

Who could score the record-equalling goal for Newcastle?

(GK) Nick Pope: 14 Apps (0 from bench), 1,256 minutes

14 Apps (0 from bench), 1,256 minutes (GK) Martin Dubravka: 12 (1), 1,084 minutes

12 (1), 1,084 minutes Elliot Anderson: 4 (6), 410 minutes

4 (6), 410 minutes Lewis Hall: 1 (7), 106 minutes

1 (7), 106 minutes Matt Targett: 1 (2), 78 minutes

1 (2), 78 minutes (GK) Loris Karius: 1 (0), 90 minutes

1 (0), 90 minutes Emil Krafth: 0 (6), 84 minutes

0 (6), 84 minutes Ben Parkinson: 0 (1), 24 minutes

0 (1), 24 minutes Paul Dummett: 0 (1), 4 minutes

0 (1), 4 minutes Alex Murphy: 0 (1), 3 minutes

0 (1), 3 minutes Joe White: 0 (1), 1 minute

0 (1), 1 minute Amadou Diallo: 0 (1), 1 minute

0 (1), 1 minute Michael Ndiweni: 0 (1) , out on loan

Who do you think will be the record-matching or even better the record-breaking goalscorer for Newcastle? Will it be the obvious choice in Elliot Anderson? Will it be a defender such as Lewis Hall or Matt Targett? What about Newcastle upon Tyne native Paul Dummett!?

Let us know in the comments section below!