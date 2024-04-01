Newcastle to play friendly against Tottenham in Australia next May

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are set to play in a pre/post-season friendly in Melbourne, Australia at the start of May as part of the Global Football Week three days after the Premier League season comes to an end, NUFC announced on Monday, Mar. 18.

This game will mark Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou’s return to Melbourne, a city where he has both played and coached in the past and before joining the European ranks spending time at Celtic before getting hired by Tottenham.

The fixture is timed closely with the season’s end, following Tottenham’s final game against Sheffield United and Newcastle’s matchup with Brentfordon the final matchday of the English top-flight division in May. Additionally, this period aligns with when many countries announce their squads for the European Championships, with players expected to join national team duties shortly thereafter.

The friendly between Magpies and Spurs has been set up for a 7:45 pm AEST kick-off on Wednesday, 22nd May at 7:45pm AEST. It will be Newcastle United’s first visit to Oceania since their 2014 tour in New Zealand.

There will also be a unique double-header event on Friday, 24th May at Marvel Stadium in which Eddie Howe’s team will play against the A-League All Star Men at 5:15pm (local time), followed by a match between the A-League All Star Women and Arsenal Women following that first matchup.

Eddie Howe said that he sees this game as an opportunity for Newcastle United to enhance its global presence and engage with the club’s international fanbase, particularly in Australia, without saying the whole thing is simply another way to fill the bag of the club while boosting some revenue streams abroad. Genius!

We can't wait to enjoy this very nonsensical friendly... as long as it allows Newcastle to make a couple of signings or five next summer. Yay!